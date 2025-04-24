Fourth man charged in connection with Bray playground death

William Moorehouse died in Bray in January after attending a fight between two rival gangs, Bray District Court heard

A fourth man charged in connection with the death of William Moorehouse at a playground in Bray, Co Wicklow, has been brought before Bray District Court.

Kris Kiggins (32), who is charged with violent disorder and possession of an article capable of causing serious harm, was remanded in custody by Judge David Kennedy to appear before the court again on May 1st.

The court heard Mr Moorehouse had died after he attended, by appointment, a fight between two rival gangs, at the playground in the Ballywaltrim area of Bray on January 19th.

Mr Kiggins, of no fixed abode but originally from the Bray area, is the fourth person to be charged in relation to Mr Moorehouse’s death. Two men and a juvenile previously appeared before Judge Kennedy at a sitting of Arklow District Court last week.

Det Gda Ryan O’Neill of Bray Garda station gave evidence that CCTV had shown some 13 people involved in the affray. He said gardaí had recovered a range of weapons from the scene including an axe, an iron bar and a baseball bat.

Det Garda O’Neill gave evidence of arrest and charging of Mr Kiggins with violent disorder under section 15 of the Criminal Justice Act 1994. He told Judge Kennedy that he also charged Mr Kiggins with producing an article capable of causing harm, under section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act,

Seoirse Fennessy, counsel for Mr Kiggins, instructed by Aaron Sweeney solicitor, applied for bail and said his client was willing to abide by strict bail conditions.

However, the application was opposed by Det Garda O’Neill on the basis of the seriousness of the charges.

Judge Kennedy remanded Mr Kiggins to custody to appear by video link at Bray District Court on May 1st.