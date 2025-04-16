Three males charged in relation to death of Willie Moorehouse in Bray

Willie Moorehouse, of the Half Moon Halting Site, Windgates, died after being stabbed in Bray in January

Three people are due to appear in court in Co Wicklow on Wednesday charged in connection with the death of Willie Moorehouse in Bray last January.

Mr Moorehouse (36) was fatally stabbed in the Ballywaltrim area of the town on January 19th.

He is believed to have presented for a pre-organised fight when he was set upon by men armed with weapons.

He lived on the Half Moon Halting Site at Windgates, about 5km south of Bray.

Gardaí said three males – a juvenile, one in his 20s and one in his 30s – arrested earlier this week as part of their investigation into the fatal incident have been charged.

They are due to appear before Arklow District Court after 10.30am.

A woman, aged in her 50s, arrested as part of the inquiry has been released without charge, An Garda Síochána said.

“A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” it added.