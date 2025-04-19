Priest remanded over alleged attempted sexual communication with child

Edward Gallagher was told he is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child between last April 2nd and 17th. Photograph: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland.

A Catholic priest in Northern Ireland has been remanded in custody after being accused of attempted sexual communication with a child.

Edward Gallagher (58), of Orchard Park, Lifford, appeared via videolink from Strand Road Police Station before a special sitting of the Derry’s magistrates court sitting in Dungannon on Saturday morning.

Wearing a grey jumper, Mr Gallagher was told he has been charged with attempted sexual communication with a child between April 2nd and 17th 2025.

When asked whether he understood the charges, Gallagher replied: “I do”.

A police constable said they believe they can connect the accused to the charge.

A defence lawyer said there would be no bail application at this stage, and also requested that his client be remanded until May 1st. He said there is an “issue over addresses”, but they are in conversation with police about that and hopeful of a resolution in the next week to 10 days.

He said there would be no bail application on that date. He also applied for legal aid for his client.

“He would have been in receipt of a modest stipend. The circumstances of the case are ... such that that will obviously cease,” he said.

District Judge Steven Keown said the defendant should be produced via video link for a court sitting on May 1st. He granted a limited legal aid certificate for that day.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Derry Diocese said it was aware of an alleged incident outside a hotel in Derry involving a priest.

The spokesperson said: “The diocese knows that a video of the incident has been posted online and we understand the PSNI have been involved.” - PA