Developer of Coolock migrant housing still unable to access site, court hears

The owners of a former paint factory in Coolock, north Dublin remain unable to access the site due to the presence of protesters opposed to its development into accommodation for international protection applicants, the High Court has heard.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys on Monday set a date for the hearing of motions to strike out proceedings brought by Melissa Kelly, Amanda Farrelly and Alan Croghan, who are seeking to halt plans to develop the site of the former Crown Paints warehouse on the Malahide Road.

Mr Justice David Holland last October refused the application for an injunction restraining the former Crown Paints warehouse from being developed into accommodation for up to 741 international protection applicants.

The judge was highly critical of “dangerously provocative allegations” made by the applicants in the proceedings, and stated that the High Court was “not just another soapbox or social media outlet” or a “public protest”.

The site of the former Crown Paints warehouse was the scene of violence, fires and considerable unrest last summer, stirred by plans to develop accommodation.

Several motions related to the proceedings came before Mr Justice Holland on Monday. He transferred the case to Mr Justice Humphreys to set a date for the hearing of the three strike-out motions, brought by the site developer Townbe Unlimited Company, Dublin City Council and a group of State respondents.

Bernard Dunleavy SC, for Townbe, told Mr Justice Holland that his clients remain unable to access the site due to the presence of protesters. Mr Justice Holland noted that Townbe’s position is that because they cannot get on to the site, they do not anticipate commencing work at the site in “early course”.

Ms Kelly, Ms Farrelly and Mr Croghan also have a number of motions before the court, including an application to set aside Mr Justice Holland’s refusal to grant an injunction restraining the development of the site. The applicants allege the court was “misled” in relation to Townbe’s plans for the roof of the former warehouse.

Mr Justice Humphreys set a hearing date in June for motions to strike out. The other motions were adjourned generally, pending the outcome of the motions to strike out.

Ms Kelly, a farmer with an address in Woodlawn, Ballinasloe, Co Galway; Ms Farrelly, a taxi driver living in Coolock; and Mr Croghan, a resident of Fairfield estate, Coolock, are representing themselves in the proceedings.