Web Summit case: Bitter legal row makes its way to civil trial in High Court

A bitter legal row involving Web Summit chief executive Paddy Cosgrave and two minority shareholders in the tech conference company, Daire Hickey and David Kelly, makes its way to civil trial in the High Court on Tuesday.

The cases – taken by Mr Cosgrave against Mr Kelly initially in 2021 and variously by Mr Kelly and Mr Hickey against Mr Cosgrave – will be heard together and are expected to take nine weeks.

A mediation process designed to avert a costly civil trial collapsed in Dublin last week.

The breakdown in relations between the three men came to light in late 2021 when Mr Cosgrave, the majority shareholder in the business, sued Mr Kelly, who owns 12 per cent of Manders Terrace, the holding company behind Web Summit, in the High Court seeking damages in the order of $10 million.

He alleged that Mr Kelly, a former school friend with whom he shared a house around the time the business was founded in 2009, had caused a loss to the company by, among other things, founding a competing venture capital fund using Web Summit resources.

Mr Kelly, who strongly denies the allegations, then sued Mr Cosgrave, claiming his rights as a minority shareholder in the company had been oppressed. He said his relationship with Mr Cosgrave had become “irredeemably toxic” leading up to his resignation as an employee of Web Summit in early 2021 and that his former friend had “run the company in a manner akin to a personal fiefdom”.

Mr Hickey, who owns 7 per cent of Web Summit, then brought a similar shareholder oppression action against Mr Cosgrave in November 2021. Both men sued Mr Cosgrave again in 2024, arguing that Web Summit and their shareholdings had been damaged by Cosgrave’s tweets about Hamas and Israel, his subsequent resignation from the company and later return.

Mr Cosgrave strong denies all of the allegations.

Mr Hickey and Mr Kelly want Mr Cosgrave, who strongly denies their claims, to acquire their stake in the business.

There is simple nothing like Web Summit operating anywhere else, Mr Dunleavy, for Mr Cosgrave, tells the court.

Success has many fathers but failure is an orphan. There is no one person exclusively responsible for Web Summit, he says. Mr Kelly and Mr Hickey are former directors and employees and they deserve a large measure of credit - but only one person has been there through it all: Paddy Cosgrave.

The court will hear evidence from Mr Cosgrave, who has an outsized public profile and drives Web Summit forward, Mr Dunleavy says. He also says many people have an opinion about Mr Cosgrave without knowing the first thing about him.

He is never satisfied and never stops. He continually looks to generate continuing opportunities for the business, the court is told.

The claims are connected by a bitterness which animates every aspect of the parties' respective proceedings, Mr Dunleavy tells the court.

He says the court must have been reminded of the more regrettable aspects of family law rather than the sort of claims that one might expect to see in the commercial court.

Bernard Dunleavy, for Mr Cosgrave, will begin by explaining background of proceedings to court, he says. The case will feature documentary evidence.

Mr Cosgrave’s team comprises Bernard Dunleavy SC and Derek Shortall SC instructed by solicitors firm Clark Hill.

Mr Hickey is represented by Kelley Smith SC, Eoin McCullough SC and Brian Conroy SC, who are instructed by Dentons. Mr Kelly’s team includes Michael Cush SC and Joe Jeffers SC.

Welcome to our live coverage of today’s evidence in the Web Summit court case. The three men at the centre of the various claims, Daire Hickey, David Kelly and Paddy Cosgrave, have arrived. The case will begin shortly before Mr Justice Michael Twomey at the High Court.