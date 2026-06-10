Four men convicted of sexually abusing deaf relative, ending State’s longest-ever criminal trial

After almost 51 hours of deliberations over the course of 14 days, the jury on Wednesday completed its work. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Four men have been convicted of sexually abusing their deaf relative following the longest criminal trial in the history of the State.

Jurors were unable to agree a verdict in relation to two other men, who were also accused of the sexual abuse of the woman.

After almost 51 hours of deliberations over the course of 14 days, the jury on Wednesday completed its work.

It was the 131st day of the Central Criminal Court trial, which started last October, making it the longest criminal trial in the Republic’s history.

Six men, aged between 33 and 55, faced a combined total of 20 charges – 16 of which related to the main complainant. They are her three uncles and three brothers.

Seven men originally went on trial last October charged with a combined total of 103 sexual abuse charges but 83 charges were withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after the prosecution rested its case last month.

All charges were withdrawn against one of the men – the main complainant’s 34-year-old brother – and he was free to go.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred over a 19-year period between 1995 and 2014. None of the parties can be named for legal reasons.

One of the brothers (Accused C) was also charged with four counts pertaining to the sexual abuse of two other sisters. The men denied all of the charges against them.

Jurors had already returned verdicts on eight counts during the course of their deliberations and on Wednesday returned guilty verdicts on a further nine counts, all of which related to Accused C.

[ Jury returns further guilty verdicts in trial of six accused of sexually abusing deaf relativeOpens in new window ]

They found this 35-year-old man guilty on Tuesday by a majority verdict of one count of anally raping his younger sister (Complainant 3) in the family home on a date between September 2010 and September 2014. She was a child at the time.

On Wednesday, the jury found Accused C guilty by a majority verdict on the remaining nine counts he faced.

These counts included one of sexual assault in relation to one sister, Complainant 2, on a date between 2005 and 2006 and two counts of raping her on dates between 2015 and 2018.

They also included six counts in relation to the main complainant, comprising three counts of rape, two counts of anal rape and one count of sexual assault, all allegedly committed between 2003 and 2010.

Accused C was not present in court when the case was called on Wednesday morning and Judge Caroline Biggs asked gardaí to make enquiries as to his whereabouts.

An investigating garda told the court after lunch that the man’s phone was off and that enquiries had been made at his home, but he did not stay there last night. The witness said a relative told them Accused C had been dropped to another town with an unknown friend.

The judge allowed the man to remain on continuing bail after the first guilty verdict was handed in on Tuesday after defence counsel said he needed time to settle his affairs.

The other three men who were convicted earlier had also been permitted to remain on bail to make arrangements, with the judge indicating all convicted men would be remanded into custody when the jury completed its work.

After an application from the prosecution, the judge issued a bench warrant for Accused C.

In relation to the main complainant, the jury previously found one of her uncles guilty of all four charges against him. This 48-year-old man (Accused B) has been convicted of three counts of rape and one count of anal rape of the complainant on dates between 2006 and 2014.

The jury has further found one of her younger brothers, Accused E (33), guilty of both counts against him. He has been convicted of two counts of anally raping her between 2007 and 2009.

Another younger brother, Accused F (also 33) has been found guilty of one count of raping his sister between 2007 and 2009.

On Tuesday, the jury told the judge that it is “absolutely deadlocked” in relation to the remaining count of rape against this accused brother.

They also told her they were deadlocked in their deliberations on the rape counts pertaining to the main complainant’s remaining two uncles, Accused A and Accused G.

On Wednesday, jurors indicated to the judge they could not reach an agreement on verdicts in relation to these three counts.

Accused A – the woman’s 55-year-old uncle – was accused of a single count of raping her on a date between December 2009 and April 2011.

Accused G (46) was accused of a single count of raping her when she was a child on a date between 1995 and 1996.

The judge remanded the three convicted men who were present in court into custody until next month when a sentence hearing will take place. She remanded the other two men on the same terms until that date for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on the remaining counts.

The judge ordered the preparation of victim impact statements and other reports, extending legal aid for assessments to be prepared on behalf of Accused E and Accused F.

Addressing the jurors, the judge said the court didn’t have the words to express its gratitude and that of all those working in the criminal justice system.

She noted that all jurors had given “so much of themselves” on a voluntary basis, without payment or complaint, since last October and she excused them from jury service for the rest of their lives.