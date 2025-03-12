No prosecutions being brought over 2017 double murder in Ballymun, coroner told

Antoinette Corbally, who along with Clinton Shannon was shot dead in Ballymun, Dublin in August 2017. Photograph: Collins Photos

A prosecution is not being brought forward over the murder of mother-of-six Antoinette Corbally in Ballymun almost eight years ago, Dublin District Coroner’s Court has heard.

Ms Corbally (47), previously of St Brendan’s Road in Drumcondra, was shot dead at Balbutcher Drive along with Clinton Shannon (30), a locksmith from Swords, on August 16th, 2017.

They sustained multiple wounds in a gun attack. Their deaths were believed to have been connected to an attempt on the life of Ms Corbally’s brother, Derek Devoy.

Det Insp Liam Donoghue told the coroner on Wednesday that no prosecutions were being brought forward by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the deaths of Ms Corbally and Mr Shannon.

Det Insp Donoghue said Mr Shannon’s family was appealing the DPP’s decision and he was therefore seeking a six-month adjournment to the opening of both inquests. This was granted by coroner Aisling Gannon, who said the next hearing in relation to the cases would take place on September 10th.

Separately, the court was told no prosecution is being brought forward by the DPP in relation to the death of James Kailedzi (31), a chef originally from Malawi. He died following an altercation in Dublin city centre in 2023.

The incident occurred in the early hours of March 24th in the Coppinger Row/South William Street area.

Mr Kailedzi, who had been living on Hatch Street in Dublin 2, died at his home as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Two men were arrested at the time as part of the Garda investigation but were released without charge.

The coroner’s court heard last July that Mr Kailedzi’s cause of death was a “traumatic blunt force head injury”.

The period to appeal the DPP’s decision had expired, the court heard on Wednesday, with Mr Kailedzi’s family seeking a priority hearing for the matter.

Investigating gardaí said a file was ready to proceed for a full inquest hearing, which was scheduled for October 2nd.