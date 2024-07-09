Man (31) died due to ‘traumatic blunt force head injury’, after altercation in Dublin, inquest told

An inquest into the death of a 31-year-old chef who died following an altercation in Dublin city centre last year has been told his cause of death was a “traumatic blunt force head injury”.

James Kailedzi, originally from Malawi and who had been living in Dublin 2, died at his home as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

An inquest into his death opened on Tuesday, where investigating gardaí said the matter was currently with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). They sought a six-month adjournment of the inquest.

The incident occurred in the early hours of March 24th, 2023, in the Coppinger Row/South William Street area. Two men were arrested at the time as part of the garda investigation but were released without charge.

Gardaí issued a public appeal at the time for anyone who had been in the area between 1.15am and 2.30am on March 24th and may have “witnessed an altercation between a number of males”.

The inquest heard Kailedzi was pronounced dead at his home on Hatch Street on March 25th and was identified by his brother Charles Odilo, who was present at the short hearing this afternoon.

Det Insp Katherina Joyce applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 (1) of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings were being considered in the case.

A solicitor for Kailedzi’s family said they had no objection to the application. Coroner Aisling Gannon granted the gardaí's application and adjourned the inquest until December 10th, when it is due for mention at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Store Street.