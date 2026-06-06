Ireland secures draw against Canada with Ogbene goal

Chiedozie Ogbene of the Republic of Ireland celebrates his goal with teammates in the second half against Canada during the international friendly match in Montreal. Photograph: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

International Friendly: Canada 1 (O’Brien OG) Republic of Ireland 1 ( Ogbene )

In this great city of distinctive duelling tongues, Ireland paid something of a fitting tribute to bilingualism on Friday night.

The only issue was that in the first half, Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side got all their lines wrong, his much-changed starting XI not speaking the same language at all as hosts Canada outmatched them in almost every regard. After what was surely one of the better half-time team talks of his reign, Ireland weren’t far off word perfect.

“Black and white,” was the manager’s verdict after a 1-1 draw wrapped up a hectic month of international camps. It sure was. Chiedozie Ogbene bundled in the rebound after Troy Parrott had seen a 60th-minute penalty saved at Stade Saputo. Ireland never looked back and finished the game as the stronger, livelier side. Mason Melia spurned a glorious chance to really spoil the Canadian World Cup send-off party eight minutes from time when he was heroically denied by Max Crepeau.

Jake O’Brien’s own goal gave Jesse Marsch’s side lift-off after 23 minutes, the centre back helpless to react when a wicked corner was flicked at the front post by Parrott and, behind him, Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers flapped and missed. In truth, it was the least the Canadians deserved for an opening 45 minutes where they could have had the party wrapped up with plenty of time for clean-up.

“Two different halves,” said Hallgrímsson. “We were really disappointed with the first one. Probably the worst performance for a long time for us, both in possession – everything seemed sluggish and slow – and then out of possession. Everything was too late.

“We talked about it at half time – we’re going to change this. Second half was totally different. We were decisive, on the front foot. We took decisions and reacted to them. Black and white for me, first and second half. How good we can be and how bad we can be.”

Hallgrímsson had, reasonably, about one third of his regular squad with him, the rest of the travelling party here made up of lightly tried options and seven League of Ireland representatives. The only one of those to start, Bohemians skipper Dawson Devoy, had a chastening time of it as Steph Eustáquio and Ismaël Koné controlled the middle on a sultry early summer night in Montreal.

Devoy would make way at the interval as Hallgrímsson reached for more experienced heads to help turn things, Jamie McGrath joining Conor Coventry in the middle and Liam Scales also coming on at left wing back for Corrie Ndaba. The changes worked a charm as Ireland fought their way to a foothold and sparked some Canadian frustration.

Liam Millar in action against Chiedozie Ogbene in the first half. Photograph: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

There was foolishness from the hosts on the hour mark when striker Cyle Larin swung a careless high foot inside his own box. Contact with the head of substitute McGrath may have been minimal but it was a no-doubt penalty. Parrott, who had endured plenty of physical attention from Canadian defenders, stepped up and missed a fourth spot-kick of the season. Ogbene was liveliest and rushed in to take the rebound off Parrott’s toe and race away towards a block of vocal green behind the goal.

Hallgrímsson took issue with some of the treatment dished Parrott’s way: “He was I think five or six times just kicked down. I don’t know why we didn’t get free kicks for that. He was kicked down more or less the whole game so obviously that took its toll.”

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The goal swung the momentum very much Ireland’s way as Canada tired noticeably in the final half hour. One week out from their tournament opener against Bosnia, Marsch was prioritising getting minutes into the legs of his injury-hit side. But it almost cost him dearly.

Eight minutes from time with Ireland freshest Melia raced in behind to wide open space, only Crepeau to beat. He saw his effort stopped and an unlikely victory slipped away.

“Canada should have probably won this game in the first half. But we could have stolen it in the end with that one-v-one with the keeper. That’s just football,” said Hallgrímsson. “You get your chances and he got his because he’s a willing runner. he went in behind and all of a sudden he was one on one with the keeper Sometimes you score. Sometimes you are the hero.”

He found room for three more debuts before the night was done – Joe Hodge, Kian Leavy and Adam Brennan rewarded. In the process, Leavy became the first St Patrick’s Athletic player to feature for Ireland in 65 years.

Jamie McGrath of the Republic of Ireland controls the ball against Cyle Larin of Canada in the second half. Photograph: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The night ended with the Ireland fans giving Séamus Coleman a special salute. Hallgrímsson had praise for young and old, teenage winger Jaden Umeh shouted out for his work in 70 minutes here. The manager learned plenty this past month.

“There is a great future in the players we’ve picked. Absolutely loved them. Not only this camp but the camp before. I think we are richer and we are deeper than we were before. That’s the investment,” he said, before admitting he’s looking forward to a break. “For us now it’s a switch-off. Thanks God!”

Canada (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston (Sigur HT), De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea (Bassong 62); Buchanan (Oluwaseyi 86), Eustaquio (Saliba 87), Kone, Millar (Nelson 87); J David, Larin (P David 73).

Goal: O’Brien OG (23)

Ireland (3-4-2-1): Travers; O’Brien, Collins, Abankwah; Coleman (Phillips 70), Devoy (McGrath HT), Coventry (Hodge 88), Ndaba (Scales HT); Ogbene (Brennan 90), Umeh (Melia 70); Parrott (Leavy 88).

Goal: Ogbene (60)

Referee: P Camacho (CRC)