Man charged in relation to South Anne Street assault makes no application for bail

Quham Babatunde who was stabbed on South Anne Street in the early hours of Saturday, February 15th

A man accused of assault, brandishing a knife and violent disorder connected to the fatal stabbing of Quham Babatunde in Dublin has been further remanded in custody.

No application for bail on behalf of Jeffrey Bangu (21), of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, was made when he appeared by video link before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court.

Barrister Aisling Ginger-Quinn, instructed by BCM solicitors, told Judge Mitchell that her client was reserving his position in relation to applying for bail.

Mr Bangu, whose case is back before the court on March 11th, is one of four people charged with offences linked to the events on South Anne Street in the early hours of Saturday, February 15th.

On Tuesday, the Garda Press Office said a fourth arrest had been made in connection with the fatal assault.

“A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested this morning and is currently detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin,” the office said in a statement. “Investigations are ongoing.”

A 23-year-old man in custody in Northern Ireland has been charged with Mr Babatunde’s murder. He was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland as he was about to board a ferry from Belfast to Liverpool, the day after the fatal assault.

Rory Carr (21), of Ard Na Gréine, Seapoint Lane in Balbriggan, has been charged with violent disorder and assault causing harm in relation to the incident.