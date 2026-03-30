Tanning salon run by sister of Conor McGregor admits selling treatment to underage girl

Stop N Glow tanning salon in Dublin 8 has been fined for selling a treatment to an underage girl

A Dublin tanning salon operated by a sister of MMA star Conor McGregor flouted public health laws by selling a sunbed treatment to a 16-year-old girl without checking her age or ID.

Stop N Glow Limited, run by Aoife McGregor, located at Bridgefoot Street, in the Liberties, pleaded guilty to providing the treatment to a minor.

Dublin District Court heard on Monday that the employee responsible has been sacked.

The prosecution was brought by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Defence counsel Eimear Dooley confirmed that the company secretary, William Whelan, was in court, and that the firm wished to enter a guilty plea.

Aoife McGregor did not have to attend the proceedings.

In a brief outline of the prosecution evidence, the court heard the case arose from the sale of a sunbed session at the premises on October 29th, to a “minor volunteer”.

The court heard the test buyer, a girl, aged 16, “entered the premises where a three-minute sunbed was sold for €3.90 without being questioned about her age or asked for ID.”

Judge Anthony Halpin heard that the firm had no prior convictions.

Dooley supplied the court with a booklet of the firm’s policy document which is on display in the salon. The barrister also stated that “the employee responsible for this has since been dismissed”.

“It is something the company takes very seriously and indicates that it would not be happening again,” said Dooley.

The HSE solicitor referred to the World Health Organisation’s findings on the link between sunbeds and cancer.

The offence is contrary to sections 4(1)(a) and 4(1)(b) and section 4(2) of the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act 2014, as amended and section 22 of the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act 2014.

The HSE sought an order for €2,880 in costs from preparing the case, including the witness statements and disclosure.

However, the judge held that this amount was not comparable with the gravity of the offence and ordered the firm to pay €1,000 costs and to donate a further €500 to the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity in Dublin.

Adjourning the case until April 27th, he said the parties need not attend then if those funds have been discharged.