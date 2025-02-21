Third man remanded in custody charged with murder of Quham Babatunde on South Anne Street in Dublin

A 23-year-old man has been remanded into custody charged with the murder of Quham Babatunde in Dublin.
Ryan Ndede, from Boroimhe Birches in Swords, Co Dublin, appeared before a district judge at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.
Mr Babatunde, who was aged in his 30s, was stabbed during a street altercation on Dublin’s South Anne Street in the early hours of Saturday.
Mr Ndede was arrested onboard a ferry from Belfast to Birkenhead in the UK on Sunday evening.
Legislation dating back to the Troubles allows the courts in Northern Ireland to prosecute offences committed in the Republic of Ireland.
No bail application was made during Friday’s hearing before deputy district judge Alan White and the accused was remanded in custody to appear before court again on March 21st. - PA