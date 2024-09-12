Three gardaí appear in court charged with ‘squaring away’ fixed charge notices

None of the three accused spoke during the hearing. Photograph: Brian Gavin/Press 22

Three serving Gardaí appeared before Limerick District Court today, charged in connection with an investigation surrounding the alleged squaring away of Fixed Charge Notices (FCNs).

The probe is being led by detectives attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), Dublin.

The three accused, Garda Peter O’Donnell, (51), Garda Paul Baynham, (35), and Garda Niall Deegan, (49), all serving in the Limerick Garda Division, were arrested and cautioned at Mayorstone Garda station last Tuesday, and remanded on station bail to appear before the District Court today, the court heard.

The three accused, who were each represented by Hughes Murphy Solicitors, Wellington Quay, Dublin, sat alone in the dock in courtroom number six as each of their cases were called during the late lunchtime sitting.

The three accused were charged with a total of 33 counts that, while serving as a member of An Garda Síochána, they did communicate with other gardaí, in a manner which had a tendency or was intended to pervert the course of public justice, on dates between 2017 and 2019.

Garda O’Donnell, who was arrested and charged at 7pm last Tuesday, is accused of 14 separate counts, under the legislation, contrary to Common Law.

Garda Baynham who was arrested 6.27pm on the same date, is charged with ten separate counts under the legislation.

Garda Deegan, who was arrested an charged at 6.02pm on the same date, is charged with nine separate counts under the legislation.

Det Insp Mark Waters, GNBCI, gave evidence in court that he arrested and charged each of the three accused gardaí, and that each accused “made no reply” to the charges.

Det Insp Waters told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that all three accused face a trial on indictment at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

None of the three accused spoke during today’s hearing and details of their cases were not heard.

Judge Patricia Harney remanded the three on continuing bail, and adjourned the matter to Limerick District Court on October 24th for service of the State’s books of evidence.