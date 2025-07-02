New inquest opens into baby’s death five days after birth at Midland Regional Hospital

A new inquest into the death of Aaron Cullen, a baby who died five days after his birth, has been opened after new evidence was secured by his mother concerning resuscitation equipment.

An initial inquest returned a narrative verdict, however, opening the inquest on Tuesday, coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said the Attorney General directed that a fresh inquiry be heard to clarify factual evidence “that was not before the court previously”.

Aaron died at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin following an emergency Caesarean section at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise in May 2016. Ms Cullen, who told the inquest that the death of her son “shattered our hearts”, recalled reporting various concerns in the lead up to the birth, including a lack of movement and intense Braxton Hicks contractions over the two weeks before the birth.

Ms Cullen was at 35 weeks gestation when she was diagnosed with polyhydramnios, an excess amount of fluid in the amniotic sac, which can cause such symptoms. Following various returns to the hospital over intensifying concerns, she was admitted on May 3rd.

Her waters broke later that night, which she recalled as being discoloured. The inquest heard that such discolouration indicates foetal distress.

“I noticed my stomach had deflated rapidly to such an extent that I could see the outline of Aaron,” she said.

Following tests which showed the deceleration of Aaron’s pulse, a decision was made to carry out an emergency Caesarean section. After the birth of her son at 1.30am, she recalled that he was “floppy” and “blue in colour and did not appear to be breathing”. The inquest heard that it took multiple attempts before Aaron was successfully intubated 15 minutes after he was born.

He was transferred to the Coombe later that morning where Ms Cullen said she was told they “did not know what happened”, but her son had suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain in the four-hour period at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

She said her son’s oxygen levels subsequently dropped every night in the NICU and despite improvement following surgery, he died on May 9th.

Ms Cullen, who subsequently cofounded Safer Births Ireland, secured further evidence concerning resuscitation equipment, known as a “Neopuff” machine, which was used to provide ventilation between intubation attempts following his birth.

Further evidence is expected to be heard concerning the machine on Wednesday though Michelle Mahon, a midwife who was present during resuscitation attempts and said the machine was in order.

She recalled seeing dials, which indicated pressure, “moving”, adding that such equipment is subject to routine, daily checks. Dr Conal McCarthy, a senior house officer in paediatrics at the time, also recalled the dial moving, but did not see any chest movement or exertion while it was used. The inquest is set to continue on Wednesday.