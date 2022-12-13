Jonathan Dowdall says Gerard Hutch was ‘lying’ about not knowing those involved in Regency Hotel attack

A prison van arrives at the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday where Jonathan Dowdall continued to give evidence in the trial of Gerry Hutch, for the murder of David Byrne. Mr. Hutch has pleaded not guilty. Photograph: Collins Courts

Key witness Jonathan Dowdall has told the Special Criminal Court that Gerard Hutch was “lying” when he said that six people involved in the Regency Hotel attack, during which David Byrne was shot dead, did not know each other.

Dowdall said he knew Mr Hutch was involved “because he told me”.

He said Mr Hutch was “lying” to him on March 7th 2016 when, during a conversation during a drive north, which was recorded by gardaí, he said the six did not know each other.

Dowdall said, when he later saw the book of evidence in the case, he saw that they “are all family members and his friends”.

Dowdall said he was ashamed of some things he had said in the recorded conversations, including “bad taste” comments concerning “yokes” which he says was a reference to guns used in the shooting.

The former Sinn Féin Councillor, a married father of four with an address at Navan Road, Dublin, is continuing his evidence in the trial of Mr Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, who denies the murder of Mr Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5th 2016.

Dowdall had been a co-accused of Mr Hutch on the murder charge but that charge was dropped last October after Dowdall, as well as his father Patrick, pleaded guilty to a charge of facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne by booking a room in the hotel the evening before.

Dowdall was sentenced to four years imprisonment last October for that offence.

Arising from his willingness to testify in the trial of Mr Hutch, the court has been told he continues to be assessed for the State’s Witness Security programme.

During his evidence on Monday, Dowdall said he had met Mr Hutch in a Dublin park a few days after the shooting of Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel. He said Mr Hutch was in a panic and upset and had said he was not happy about Mr Byrne being killed.

Asked by prosecuting counsel Seán Gillane SC if Mr Hutch had said who had shot Mr Byrne, Dowdall replied: “He said it was him and Mago Gately.”

Dowdall has also told the court he was asked by Mr Hutch to help mediate the Hutch/Kinahan feud and was asked to speak to “dissident” republican people. The group he spoke to was the “New IRA”, he said.

Mr Hutch, preceded by his legal team and escorted by gardaí and prison officers, came into the court today just after 11am. Wearing a navy jacket, white shirt and mustard trousers, he was as usual carrying a case full of papers.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC said Mr Hutch had moved up two seats but “there was nothing to be read into that” as it was for the purpose of better seeing the video screen on which extracts from a transcript of an audio recording of exchanges between him and Mr Hutch when they were driving north on March 7th 2016 would be played. The court has been told the two were driving north to meet dissident republicans with a view to mediating the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Members of David Byrne’s family, including his parents Sadie and James, were again in court. The packed attendance included many gardaí and journalists and members of the public who had queued outside court 17 to ensure a seat.

Dowdall came into court about 11.15am through the separate jury entrance, escorted by six gardaí and prison officers, and all sat in the jury box, Dowdall in the seat normally occupied by the jury foreperson.

Dowdall again directed all his answers at the three judges, facing directly towards the bench throughout his testimony. Mr Hutch sat almost directly from him across the large courtroom.

Asked about the exchanges on the March 7th 2016 recording, Dowdall said the words on the transcript attributed to him were correct. A lot of what he had said to Mr Hutch about was going on was based on what was in media reports at the time, he said.

Dowdall said Mr Hutch, during part of the conversation in relation to the six people involved in the Regency shooting, “lying to me that they don’t know each other”

Dowdall said, when he saw the book of evidence in the case, he saw that they “are all family members and his friends”.

“It’s clear he’s telling me he doesn’t know but they all know each other.”

He said: “I knew Gerard was involved cos he told me, I knew Patsy was involved.”

He said he did not know at the time that Kevin ‘Flatcap’ Murray – a deceased former dissident republican whom the court has heard was captured on CCTV wielding a gun on the day of the Regency Hotel shooting – was involved.

The court has been told that Dowdall’s father Patrick organised, at the request of Patsy Hutch, the booking of a room in the Regency Hotel for the evening before the shooting and that CCTV showed Murray entering that room on the evening of February 4th and leaving it on the morning of February 5th.

Dowdall said he did not know Murray was in the hotel room until the police told him.

He said references to “yokes” during the conversation was to three guns, AK-47s, used in the Regency attack. Certain comments he had made concerning those were, he said, “in bad taste”.

Mr Hutch’s two co-accused – Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 – have denied charges of participating in or contributing to the murder of David Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5th, 2016.

The trial is continuing.