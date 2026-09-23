Convicted murderer arrested in Donegal after fleeing across the Border

Gary Anderson absconded after being granted temporary release from Maghaberry Prison to attend his father’s funeral. Photograph: PA

A convicted murderer has been arrested in Co Donegal after he fled over the Border while on temporary release from a Co Antrim prison.

Gary Anderson and his brother Sean were jailed for life in 2023 for the murder of father-of-five Karol Kelly in Derry in 2018.

Gary Anderson (29) was on temporary release from Maghaberry prison for his father’s funeral before absconding on September 14th.

He had last been seen in the Eastway area of Derry.

Kelly died in Grafton Street, Derry, after an altercation during which he was stabbed several times.

Anderson was arrested by gardaí at a property in the Buncrana area of Co Donegal shortly before 2pm on Wednesday, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Det Insp Gareth Lavery said: “Our officers conducted extensive enquiries during this investigation to locate Gary Anderson, and we thank everyone for their help and co-operation.

“I also wish to thank [Garda] colleagues, in particular, who arrested Gary Anderson today and for all of their help with this investigation over the last week.

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“PSNI is now working with relevant authorities in order to return Gary Anderson to custody, and we will provide an update in due course.”

Confirming the arrest, a Garda spokesperson said: “As part of a planned operation, Gardaí in the Donegal Division arrested a man, aged in his 20s.”