Male victims ‘likely to underreport’ sexual violence

Male victims of sexual violence are less likely to present to services, according to the new head of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, Sinéad Heffernan.

She said the “latest and strongest data” from the Central Statistics Office showed 28 per cent of men and 52 per cent of women experience sexual violence over their lifetime.

Heffernan, who will be taking over as the centre’s chief executive from founder Mary Crilly, said the fact the centre is described as being for victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence “may result in men feeling like that this isn’t the right service for them”.

However, she said the statistics show sexual violence towards men “is very prevalent, and actually, it’s likely that men underreport”.

“I would emphasise that the service is for everybody, and that men and women will be welcomed, supported and believed through their journey.”

Heffernan previously worked with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) and HSE and said this background made her aware of “an increase around suicidality for men and an increase of lethal means that will be used when suicidality can happen”.

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She said the 2022 data “showed high incidence but low reporting” of sexual violence.

“That would suggest that survivors struggle with shame, with guilt, with secrecy, and that many don’t disclose,” she said.

“It’s not just the incident itself; it’s the impact of the incident, and there’s strong data showing that sexual violence affects mental health, relationships and daily life.”

Heffernan said there is a “plethora of challenges” that survivors in Ireland must face and that she believes the justice system “needs some training on the implementation of trauma-informed practice”.

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She said that counselling notes may be disclosed during a criminal trial, although legislation restricting this has been proposed.

“With the subpoena of counselling notes, that sort of flies in the face of the therapeutic process, and it means that it is another challenge for the survivor as they even maybe consider having therapy, which may be badly needed, but they may not due to this issue around counselling notes.”

She said another issue is that the conviction rate in sexual offences cases “is very low”.

“Anything that would detract from going through the process is a barrier to engaging with all these processes and a positive outcome.”

Heffernan has her own vision for the centre’s future, but acknowledges the significant “legacy” Crilly will leave behind. .

Mary Crilly, long-time campaigner against sexual violence and departing chief executive of Sexual Violence Centre Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

“Mary founded the centre at a time in 1983 when it was very, very difficult to talk about these issues. She ensured Cork had a service that was visible and willing to challenge the silence. And she kept the topic on the agenda for decades,” she said.

“One of her most important milestones during her tenure was the purchase of this building right here in the heart of Cork city, which gives the centre long-term security and a permanent base for its work.”

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There is a suggestion that where Crilly led the centre with a more activism-centred approach, Heffernan will be more low-key.

“Mary Crilly has championed a number of important campaigns over a long period of time, and it’s work, I hope, she continues,” she said.

“However, my focus now as the CEO is to strengthen our core therapeutic and support services to our crisis response, our counselling, to the development of more accompaniment and other survivor-centred pathways; I’d be very interested in getting the voice of the survivor captured somehow. That would be very central to trauma-informed care.”