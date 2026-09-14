Crime & Law

Police hunt murderer who failed to return to prison from day release in North

Gary Anderson was jailed in 2023 for killing a father of five in Derry

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE
Gary Anderson was on day release from prison on Monday, but did not return. Photograph: Paul McErlane
Mon Sept 14 2026 - 20:311 MIN READ

A murderer is being hunted by police after failing to return to prison from day release.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed directly to Gary Anderson (29) to hand himself in.

The public have been advised not to approach him.

Anderson was sentenced in 2023 to 15 years for the murder of father-of-five Karol Kelly.

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Karol Kelly died in Grafton Street, Derry, in the early hours of March 4th, 2018, after an altercation during which he was stabbed several times.

Gary Anderson and his brother Sean Anderson were found guilty of the killing.

Police are appealing to the public for information to help locate Gary Anderson, who is unlawfully at large.

He was on day release from prison on Monday and did not return.

He is described as about 5ft 11in and slim with brown hair.

“We appeal directly to Gary to hand himself in,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“We would also ask anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police.” – Press Association

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