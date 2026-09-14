Police hunt murderer who failed to return to prison from day release in North

Gary Anderson was on day release from prison on Monday, but did not return. Photograph: Paul McErlane

A murderer is being hunted by police after failing to return to prison from day release.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed directly to Gary Anderson (29) to hand himself in.

The public have been advised not to approach him.

Anderson was sentenced in 2023 to 15 years for the murder of father-of-five Karol Kelly.

Karol Kelly died in Grafton Street, Derry, in the early hours of March 4th, 2018, after an altercation during which he was stabbed several times.

Gary Anderson and his brother Sean Anderson were found guilty of the killing.

Police are appealing to the public for information to help locate Gary Anderson, who is unlawfully at large.

He was on day release from prison on Monday and did not return.

He is described as about 5ft 11in and slim with brown hair.

“We appeal directly to Gary to hand himself in,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“We would also ask anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police.” – Press Association