Kinahan cartel ‘running out of places to go’, Minister for Justice says

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan: 'Where are they going to end up, Iran?' Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Christy Kinahan snr may have to settle for living in Iran as the cartel he founded is “running out of places to go”, the Minister for Justice has said.

“Certainly the Kinahans are running out of places to go. Because of the effect of An Garda Síochána, they were run out of Ireland,” Jim O’Callaghan said.

“Because of the great work of the Garda and the Spanish authorities, they were run out of Spain. Because of the great work of the gardaí and the UAE, they were run out of UAE. They’re running out of places. Where are they going to end up, Iran?”

Kinahan snr’s visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was cancelled last month and he must leave Dubai, where he has been based for about a decade, by September 29th.

The 69-year-old was based in southern Spain before moving to Dubai, having moved there just over 25 years ago after serving a sentence in Ireland related to cheque fraud.

His adult sons, Daniel and Christopher jnr, also relocated to Dubai with their partners and children. However, Daniel Kinahan was arrested in Dubai in April and later extradited to Ireland. He is on remand in Portlaoise Prison awaiting trial for allegedly directing organised crime in Ireland during the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Dubliner Seán McGovern, a formerly Dubai-based senior figure in the cartel, was extradited to Ireland last year and has since been jailed for 24 years for directing feud-related crimes, including murder.

Asked where Kinahan, who has a partner and teenage children, could go after leaving the UAE, O’Callaghan replied: “I don’t know. But this really shows how effective the gardaí are internationally when it comes to pursuing serious and organised crime.”

O’Callaghan made his remarks on Wednesday at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Superintendents in Trim, Co Meath.

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Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said while it had been reported that Kinahan snr would not face criminal charges arising from a large-scale investigation in Ireland into the cartel’s leadership, he could not speculate. But he said investigations into the cartel, including senior figures, were continuing.

He said the fact that Daniel Kinahan and McGovern had been extradited was a reflection of the quality of the investigations into the group, and that co-operation between the UAE and Irish authorities was continuing.

Kelly said the rewards of $5 million offered by US authorities for information that would lead to the conviction of the three Kinahans were still on offer. People who had knowledge of their crimes should consider coming forward and speaking to the Garda or US law enforcement, he said.

Kelly also said he planned to contact RTÉ about a programme broadcast last week in which it was alleged Garda whistleblowers were ignored and then targeted.

He said the leadership team in the Garda “had concerns about the balance” in the RTÉ Investigates programme and “certainly do not agree with everything” that was included.

He was confident the force had “good structures in place” for dealing with protected disclosures, he said, but was considering engaging an outside agency to review the structures for dealing with them.

[ DPP still considering pursuing charges for murder of Eddie HutchOpens in new window ]

Kelly also said three people who spoke out in the programme were members of the Garda who were “going through a difficult situation” and the Garda employee assistance service planned to “reach out to them”.

O’Callaghan said he was privy to information about allegations covered by RTÉ Investigates last week and was “satisfied that matters were dealt with thoroughly” when they were raised.

He had no plans to hold an inquiry into the allegations made in the programme, which he noted had been “taken down” from the RTÉ Player service.