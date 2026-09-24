Crime & Law

Man arrested in Liverpool in connection with Robert Lawlor murder

Belfast killing was part of an ongoing feud involving criminals in the Dublin, Sligo and Drogheda areas

Robert Lawlor: shot dead in the front garden of a house at Etna Drive, Belfast, on April 4th, 2020.
Robert Lawlor: shot dead in the front garden of a house at Etna Drive, Belfast, on April 4th, 2020.
Thu Sept 24 2026 - 10:001 MIN READ

A man has been arrested in Liverpool in connection with the investigation into the murder of Robert Lawlor in Belfast.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by Merseyside Police on Wednesday, before being transported to Northern Ireland for questioning by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Lawlor (36) was shot dead in the front garden of a house at Etna Drive, Belfast, on April 4th, 2020.

The PSNI are investigating whether Lawlor’s murder was part of an ongoing drugs feud, involving criminal elements in the Dublin, Sligo and Drogheda areas.

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Lawlor, a criminal linked to several violent deaths, had murdered Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready Woods in January 2020, gardaí believe. - PA

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