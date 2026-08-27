Crime & Law

Two arrested as cannabis worth almost €1.7m and imitation guns seized in cross-Border operation

Seizures made in vehicle in Dundalk, Co Louth and in premises in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim

Twenty-two imitation firearms were found during a PSNI raid on a premises in Co Antrim, along with cannabis, suspected cocaine and £25,000.
Twenty-two imitation firearms were found during a PSNI raid on a premises in Co Antrim, along with cannabis, suspected cocaine and £25,000.
Ronan McGreevy
Thu Aug 27 2026 - 18:421 MIN READ

Cannabis with an estimated street value of almost €1.7 million, suspected cocaine and imitation firearms have been seized as part of a cross-Border operation.

A total of 119kg of the drug were found in a vehicle in Dundalk, Co Louth, and a man in his 40s was arrested.

Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau were involved in the operation.

The man was taken in for questioning, and a follow-up search of a premises in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim resulted in discovery of a further 45kg of cannabis, a half a kilo of suspected cocaine (subject to analysis), 22 imitation firearms and approximately £25,000 in cash.

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A large quantity of cannabis was found during a raid on a vehicle in Dundalk, Co Louth, as part of a cross-Border operation. Photograph: Customs/Garda
A large quantity of cannabis was found during a raid on a vehicle in Dundalk, Co Louth, as part of a cross-Border operation. Photograph: Customs/Garda

The seizures were made by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) organised crime unit.

Another man, in his 30s, was also arrested and is being detained by the PSNI.

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Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times