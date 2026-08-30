Yellow-status rain warning comes into effect for entire country

Heavy rain left muddy conditions at Electric Picnic, with further downpours expected on Sunday. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

A yellow-status weather warning has come into effect across the country, with downpours and thunderstorms expected.

It will be unwelcome news to the thousands attending the third day of an already wet Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois.

Met Éireann says widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain, with thunderstorms as well as some lightning and hail, can be expected.

The rain and thunderstorm warning is in place from 12pm to 9pm on Sunday.

Possible impacts flagged include localised flooding, disruption to outdoor events, difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility and lightning damage.

It will also be gusty at time during heavy showers.

However, the forecaster says there will also be occasional sunny breaks as highest temperatures range from 16 to 21 degrees.

Sunday evening will be breezy, with scattered showers becoming more isolated through the night as clear spells develop. Lowest temperatures will be between 10 and 14 degrees.

Monday will have a mostly dry start with sunny spells and isolated showers.

Cloud will increase from the west through the morning with outbreaks of rain following in the afternoon.

Parts of the southeast will remain dry for much of the day, with occasional sunny spells.

Monday will feel cooler than recent days, with highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees.

The weather will remain unsettled into next week, with showers or more persistent spells of rain forecast for each day.