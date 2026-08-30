British woman stabbed to death in German train station

The train station in the German city of Rosenheim where the woman was attacked. Photograph: AP

German police are seeking witnesses to the fatal stabbing of a British woman early on Sunday morning in Bavaria.

The woman (31) had just arrived in Rosenheim after a flight from London and was believed to be travelling onwards to Austria.

She was waiting on a train platform at 12.50am on Sunday morning when she was attacked.

She was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Police in Rosenheim arrested and are questioning a 27-year-old German man from the region, identified only as Thomas A, and believed to be of no fixed address.

“The 27-year-old German national from the district of Fürstenfeldbruck was detained immediately after the crime and still at the scene,” said a police spokesman.

Police said the man appeared before a remand judge and was being questioned on Sunday. As yet neither the background nor the motive of the crime are clear.

Investigators have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They believe the woman was waiting on platform 4/5 for a night train to Salzburg. They consider it unlikely that the victim and perpetrator knew each other.

Officers are asking for any witnesses who may have seen “an argument or physical altercation” at the Rosenheim train station in the early hours to come forward.

A British foreign office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Germany and are in touch with the local authorities.”

Train operator Deutsche Bahn, which is also in charge of the country’s train stations, said later on Sunday that “our thoughts today are with the family and friends of the young woman”.

Deutsche Bahn said its security personnel, who were at the crime scene with federal police, were still in shock and would need time to process the stabbing, the German news agency dpa reported. – additional reporting PA