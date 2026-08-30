Two women hospitalised following assault at house in Dublin

Emergency services were called to a house in Ballyogan shortly before 8.30am on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two women were taken to hospital after they were assaulted at a house in Dublin, gardaí have said.

Emergency services were called to a house in Ballyogan shortly before 8.30am on Sunday following an incident involving multiple people at the property.

Two women, aged in their 20s, sustained injuries during the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the women is being treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening, while the second woman is undergoing further medical assessment.

Gardaí from Shankill and the armed support unit arrested a man in his 30s at a property in the Deansgrange area of east Dublin a short time later.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin, where he can be held for questioning for up to 24 hours.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Investigations are ongoing. – PA