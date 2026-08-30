Man (30s) arrested after cyclist killed in Co Meath hit and run

TJ McDonnell (19) from Bohermeen, Co Meath, was killed while cycling near Kells on Tuesday. Photograph: Causey Farm Ireland

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Kells, Co Meath in which cyclist TJ McDonnell was fatally injured.

McDonnell (19), from Bohermeen, Co Meath, was training for a cycling event with a friend when he was hit by a van at Nugentstown at about 8.05pm on Tuesday.

The van did not remain at the scene of the incident.

A man, understood to be the driver of the van, was arrested on Wednesday and detained at a local Garda station. He has since been released without charge and gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

An avid cyclist and Gaelic football player, McDonnell was reportedly training for an Ironman event when the crash took place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McDonnell’s body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, where a postmortem was to take place.

Bohermeen Cycling Club said it wished to “extend its deepest sympathy to the McDonnell family on the recent passing of their son TJ”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time,” it said on social media.

In response to queries, An Garda Síochána said the investigation into the incident remains “ongoing”.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with relevant dashcam footage, has been asked to come forward.