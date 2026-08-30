Crime & Law

Man (30s) arrested after cyclist killed in Co Meath hit and run

TJ McDonnell was out training on his bike with a friend when the crash took place at Nugentstown

TJ McDonnell (19) from Bohermeen, Co Meath, was killed while cycling near Kells on Tuesday. Photograph: Causey Farm Ireland
TJ McDonnell (19) from Bohermeen, Co Meath, was killed while cycling near Kells on Tuesday. Photograph: Causey Farm Ireland
Hugh Dooley
Seán Ryan
Sun Aug 30 2026 - 15:441 MIN READ

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Kells, Co Meath in which cyclist TJ McDonnell was fatally injured.

McDonnell (19), from Bohermeen, Co Meath, was training for a cycling event with a friend when he was hit by a van at Nugentstown at about 8.05pm on Tuesday.

The van did not remain at the scene of the incident.

A man, understood to be the driver of the van, was arrested on Wednesday and detained at a local Garda station. He has since been released without charge and gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

READ MORE

Rain warning in effect for entire country as Met Éireann forecasts thunderstorms and hail

Actor Olwen Fouéré: ‘I firmly believe we are in the last days of the Anthropocene’

Domhnall Gleeson: ‘My life in Ireland means too much to me. It’s no sacrifice to live here’

‘It’s very fraught. I was super fond of Graham Linehan’: Jon Ronson on his book about men spiralling

An avid cyclist and Gaelic football player, McDonnell was reportedly training for an Ironman event when the crash took place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McDonnell’s body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, where a postmortem was to take place.

Bohermeen Cycling Club said it wished to “extend its deepest sympathy to the McDonnell family on the recent passing of their son TJ”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time,” it said on social media.

In response to queries, An Garda Síochána said the investigation into the incident remains “ongoing”.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with relevant dashcam footage, has been asked to come forward.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Hugh Dooley

Hugh Dooley

Hugh Dooley is a news reporter for The Irish Times