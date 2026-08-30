Child in critical condition following attack in Tyrone home

Police at the scene of the attack in Co Tyrone on Saturday. Photograph: PA

A child remains in critical condition following an attack at a home in Co Tyrone on Saturday in which a man was killed.

A male was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the man’s body was found in a house in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon at about 11am.

Investigating officers have now said a woman was also present in the home at the time of the incident and was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries but later released.

The Policing Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.

On Sunday, Det Chief Insp Robinson said the man, who was arrested at the scene on Saturday, remained in custody and that a “seriously injured” child was in critical condition.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed it received an emergency call shortly after 11am on Saturday, and that a patient was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Robinson said the cause of the man’s death had “not yet been formally established and postmortem examinations will take place in due course”.

“As such, it would be inappropriate to comment further and I would ask that the public avoid speculation until we can provide further updates.

“However, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk, and at this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.”

Police initially sealed off the house and urged members of the public to avoid the area as a forensic examination took place.

The PSNI is seeking information relating to the incident, with witnesses urged to contact the force.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Varsani, who is also chairwoman of Mid Ulster District Council, said on Saturday: “Our understanding is, as confirmed by police, that a man is dead and another person has been arrested and that there is a child injured and in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

“Obviously, it has been upgraded to what we suspected would be a serious domestic incident.”

“We hope that our homes are the most safe place for us but when incidents of this nature happen, it really does reinforce that everyone needs to get on board with trying to help society move forward, where people speak up and try to get to grips with what can be at time very serious incidents that happen in the home.”