Ireland

Man dies after being struck by his van in Co Sligo

Incident occurred near Luke’s Bridge in Gortnaleck, Grange, on a road with a steep incline

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash in Co Sligo on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash in Co Sligo on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Sun Aug 30 2026 - 08:561 MIN READ

A man in his 40s has been killed after being hit by his van in Co Sligo.

Gardaí said they were investigating the collision on Saturday which “involved a van and a pedestrian, the owner of the vehicle”.

The incident occurred at about 3.55pm near Luke’s Bridge in Gortnaleck, Grange, Co Sligo, on a road with a steep incline.

The vehicle owner was pronounced dead at the scene.

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His body was taken to the local mortuary, where a postmortem examination will take place. The coroner has been notified.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Garda specialists but later reopened.

Gardaí have sought witnesses to the incident and have asked road users who were in the area between 3.30pm and 4pm, and particularly anyone with camera footage, to make contact.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda station on (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

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