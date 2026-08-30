Shamrock Rovers overcome European hangover to fight back against Derry

Premier Division: Derry City 3 (Chapman 2, 33, Duffy 16) Shamrock Rovers 3 (Noonan 28, Burke 72, Watts 80)

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley hit back at media criticism of his team after falling short of the group stages in Europe claiming “they deserve respect”.

Bradley said he was “baffled” by some of the language levelled at his side after they were dumped out of the Uefa Conference League by KuPS on Thursday night.

Three days on, they travelled to Derry City and clawed back a two-goal deficit to earn a precious point with a 3-3 draw, stretching their lead at the top of the table to five points over St Pat’s and Bohemians, both with 50 points, with a game in hand.

Bradley insisted he was proud of his players for the character they showed to fight back at the Brandywell after another display of strength from the bench, Dylan Watts scoring the equaliser on 80 minutes seconds after being called into action.

“I’m happy, most definitely,” said Bradley. “Just in terms of playing Thursday, away in Finland, the travel and everything that comes with that. The early kick-off here today, the start we had in the game.

“I think how people can question this group is incredible. It baffles me. They show time and time again so much grit and character and obviously quality. I’m extremely proud of them.

“We know it comes but I understand that people are used to us winning and it comes with results. Some of the language used against the group was really, really poor considering what they’ve done and what they continue to do. I think they should have more credit in the bank than that.”

He added: “People have short memories. We’re not trying to shy away from the disappointment not to get to the groups. We’re quite clear with that, but these players have been doing it for a log time; group-stage football, winning doubles, winning leagues. They’ve had a bad 10 days, and some of the language used towards from some sections of the media has been really interesting.

“We’ve come up here on a Sunday after Thursday, having to pick ourselves up again and we stretched our lead at the top of the table with seven games left. “Whatever about me that’s different. But what these players have done for a long time as a group of men not just one year. They haven’t won one league and fallen away. They’ve sustained it and stayed at the top and to do that is incredible. They deserve some respect. We still have a long way to go to win the league but we’re in a strong position.”

Things started badly for Rovers as Ellis Chapman fired Derry into the lead after 90 seconds. Michael Duffy added a second on 16 minutes, but Graham Burke, fresh from his costly own goal against KuPS, set up Michael Noonan to half the deficit just before the half-hour mark.

Chapman restored Derry’s two-goal lead four minutes later, the Candystripes’ 50th goal of the season for a healthy half-time lead.

But second-half substitutes would prove the difference for Rovers. Will Fitzgerald set up Burke in the 72nd minute, before Watts netted the equaliser 10 minutes from time.

DERRY CITY: Norcott; Barr, Stott, McClean, Fleming; Burns (Cotter 79), O’Reilly, Twisk (Dummigan 79) Duffy; Chapman (Olayinka 64); Smith (McColgan 94).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Matthews (Mulraney 69, Cleary 86), Grace, C O’Sullivan, Brennan (McGovern 79); Sobowale, J O’Sullivan (Fitzgerald 69), Healy, Byrne (Watts 79); Burke; Noonan.

Referee: P Norton.