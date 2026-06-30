Carlow man has €1m in debts written off via court-backed plan

High Court hears of liabilities in excess of €2.2m, comprising mortgage debts, credit card loans, car loans and other debts. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A Co Carlow man has had €1 million of his €2.27 million debts written off as part of a High Court-approved insolvency plan.

Judge Nessa Cahill on Monday sanctioned the personal insolvency arrangement allowing Brian Doyle (59) to keep his home in Rathvilly, Co Carlow, valued at €225,000.

Doyle, a landlord and employee at a Carlow firm, had total liabilities of €2.27 million comprising mortgage debts, credit card loans, car loans and debts to utility companies and others.

Court documents say Doyle owned three properties, including his home in Carlow, a €360,000 rental property in Arklow, Co Wicklow, and another rental in Carlow worth €250,000. A receiver has been appointed over the two lets, which are to be sold and used to pay towards €1.6 million warehoused debt owed to Mars Capital Finance Ireland DAC.

He was a joint borrower on a mortgage for another property in Carlow, valued at €310,000, which will be retained by his ex-partner, who previously secured a personal insolvency arrangement. Doyle’s financial interest in this house will be removed, states the plan.

Noting he has no dependent children, the insolvency deal allows Doyle €3,462 in monthly living expenses. He is allowed to keep his €15,500 2017 BMW as he needs it for work and personal usage.

The plan, presented to court by barrister Keith Farry on behalf of personal insolvency practitioner Nicholas O’Dwyer, requires Doyle to pay about €3,500 to his creditors within 12 months in exchange for the €1 million write-off. Fees of €13,500 will be paid to O’Dwyer, of Grant Thornton.

The mortgage on his Rathvilly home will be restructured to match its current valuation of €225,000, with the interest rate remaining on its European Central Bank tracker rate.

Doyle owed about €1.8 million to Mars Capital, a debt purchasing firm, arising out of a loan charged across three properties. To BCM Global Asi he had a €301,000 mortgage debt, while he also had a €38,000 outstanding personal loan to MBNA Europe Bank.

He had four outstanding credit card loans totalling approximately €107,000 and three car loans on which he owed €55,000. He also had debts of €14,000 to Tegral Metal Forming and €16,000 to Bord Gáis Energy.

His monthly earnings were €7,000, including a salary and rental income, but this will reduce to €4,400 with the sale of the rental properties. He also had cryptocurrency valued at about €19,700, his plan notes.