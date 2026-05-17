Man hospitalised after being found unconscious on road in Dublin

The man was being treated at Connolly hospital where he remains in a critical condition. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been hospitalised following a serious assault in Co Dublin on Sunday.

The man in his 30s was found unconscious on Mill Road in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, shortly after 4.20pm.

He is being treated at Connolly hospital on Sunday evening where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward to assist with their investigation.

Gardaí are keen to speak with anyone who was in the Mill Road or Blanchardstown village areas between 4pm and 4.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.