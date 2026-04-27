Armed Support Unit called to weekend fracas in Tralee, Co Kerry

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a fracas in Co Kerry involving around 20 people.

One woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a car and another woman was arrested.

The row broke out in a house on Mitchell’s Road in Tralee at 10.50pm on Sunday and spilt out onto the road where one woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a car.

The emergency services were alerted, and the woman was taken to University Hospital Kerry. It is understood at least five other people suffered minor stab and cut injuries but did not require admission to hospital.

Gardaí were also called and a woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to Tralee Garda station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to 24 hours.

It is understood the fracas lasted less than ten minutes and a large number of gardaí were involved in restoring calm. Officers from the Armed Support Unit based in Limerick also attended to ensure there was no further violence.

Gardaí are trying to establish the cause but believe a row broke out in the house between a number of people who were visiting the property and some local residents in the Mitchell’s Road area.

Gardaí seized a vehicle which they believe was involved in the incident where the woman was struck. Garda technical officers also carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

Investigators also began canvassing the area for CCTV footage that might assist them while they have also appealed to anyone who was in the area between 10.30pm and 10.50pm and may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

They are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who was driving through the area at the time and may have camera footage to contact Tralee Garda station at (066) 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.