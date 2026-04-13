Fuel tank drivers faced ‘significant threats’ during protests, says industry body chief

Some tanker drivers were recognised by members of the fuel blockades with their families subsequently receiving harassment online. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Truck drivers faced “significant threats” while attempting to deliver petrol and diesel to stations which had run out of fuel, the fuel industry body has said.

Fuels for Ireland chief executive Kevin McPartlan told The Irish Times some fuel truck drivers were threatened on their way to relieve dry stations, with threats made against their families and personal property.

Other drivers, he said, were recognised by members of the fuel blockades with their families subsequently receiving harassment online.

In one instance in Co Wexford, McPartlan said that a truck driver had been threatened with arson, with the suggestion their fuel filled truck would be set alight should they complete their delivery. He condemned the incident.

McPartlan said a number of drivers made complaints to the gardaí and he called for greater security for his members and key State infrastructure.

In response to a query, a Garda spokesperson declined to comment on specific incidents but noted that Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly had earlier stated the force is “aware that there has been intimidation of fuel tanker drivers”.

“These are criminal offences, we will not tolerate this and we will investigate all such reports and prosecute suspects. Offences such as threats to kill or cause serious harm carry sentences of up to 10 years,” Kelly said in a statement over the weekend.

An Garda Síochána has also committed to investigate all complaints of threats it receives.

Fuels for Ireland has warned it could take 10 days before the national supply lines are fully restored.

“It cannot simply be switched back on at full capacity the moment access improves,” the industry body said.

Separately, Kelly said he was “absolutely appalled” by intimidation and threats directed at Garda members over the course of theprotests.

He said he was resolved to bringing those involved to justice.

In a letter to all personnel he said the gardaí had “broken the illegal blockades” of important national infrastructure and said it “meant that our emergency services, hospital and fuel supply network were able to continue to operate”.

Kelly described the recent fuel protests as an “unprecedented period” and raised concern over attempts to “threaten and intimidate gardaí who are engaged in their lawful work”.

“I have viewed some of this online material myself and have been absolutely appalled by it. This will not be tolerated and will be fully investigated with the aim of bringing those involved to justice.”