Man (40s) attacked at Suir Road Luas stop

Gardaí are investigating an assault on Thursday that left man requiring hospital treatment

A man in his 40s was assaulted at the Suir Road Luas stop in Dublin on Thursday night. Gardaí said they were alerted to the incident on Davitt Road shortly after 11.30pm.

The man was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to a Garda statement on Friday.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and inquiries are continuing. Red Luas line services were disrupted earlier but are currently operating as normal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Sundrive Garda station on (01) 6666600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.