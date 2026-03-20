Crime & Law

Man (40s) attacked at Suir Road Luas stop

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident that happened on Thursday night

Gardaí are investigating an assault on Thursday that left man requiring hospital treatment
Gardaí are investigating an assault on Thursday that left man requiring hospital treatment
Sarah Burns
Fri Mar 20 2026 - 11:131 MIN READ

A man in his 40s was assaulted at the Suir Road Luas stop in Dublin on Thursday night. Gardaí said they were alerted to the incident on Davitt Road shortly after 11.30pm.

The man was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to a Garda statement on Friday.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and inquiries are continuing. Red Luas line services were disrupted earlier but are currently operating as normal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Sundrive Garda station on (01) 6666600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

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Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times