Sean McGovern’s guilty plea ramps up pressure on Daniel Kinahan in Dubai

Sean McGovern was based in Dubai as a member of the cartel’s senior leadership when he was arrested there in 2024. Photograph: Garda

After a 10-year effort by An Garda Síochána to reach into the leadership of the Kinahan cartel, and jail those at the apex of the global crime group, they have succeeded in their campaign.

Sean McGovern is the first to fall. And the same vein of evidence – the same chapter of intelligence – used to charge, and now convict him – is very likely to point to Daniel Kinahan as his boss.

McGovern’s arrest in Dubai, his extradition to Ireland and the intelligence the Garda has secured against him, all represent very bad news for cartel founder Christy Kinahan snr and his sons, Daniel and Christopher jnr.

If the Garda is able to bring down someone as senior as McGovern, it is just a short step to the others one layer above him in the top tier of the cartel.

The Irish Times has established McGovern has still managed to sidestep a murder charge. He was charged with the murder of Noel Kirwan (62) as part of the Kinahan-Hutch feud in December, 2016. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is now not proceeding with that charge.

Dubliner McGovern (40) was based in Dubai as a member of the cartel’s senior leadership when he was arrested there in 2024. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to two serious offences linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud. It exploded on Dublin’s streets a decade ago, having been simmering for almost two years.

When the US department of treasury imposed financial and travel sanctions in April 2022 on seven of the cartel’s leaders, McGovern was among them. He is the first of that group to be convicted.

He was also the first of the group to be arrested in Dubai; in October, 2024, on foot of an extradition request from the Irish authorities. His extradition from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Ireland in May last year represented the first time an Irish citizen had ever been extradited from there.

[ Kinahan cartel member Sean McGovern pleads guilty to directing a criminal organisationOpens in new window ]

The fact all of those legal hurdles have been cleared without a hitch, especially working with an extradition-shy country like UAE, is a major coup for An Garda Síochána, especially its Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Morale is now sky high within the Garda, especially in relation to Daniel Kinahan possibly going the same way as McGovern. Even Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan released a statement, and did some media interviews, after news emerged from the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday that McGovern had pleaded guilty to two of the charges facing him.

Garda Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon speaks to media ahead of the court appearance of Sean McGovern last year, who was arrested under an Interpol red notice. Picture date: Thursday May 29, 2025. PA Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

What happened on Monday represented a major victory for An Garda Síochána. But it looks like there is some upside, too, for McGovern.

When he was extradited last May, he faced multiple charges. They included the murder of Kirwan (62) in Clondalkin, Dublin, in 2016. McGovern faced a mandatory life term of imprisonment if convicted on the murder charge.

He was also charged with directing a crime between October 20th, 2016, and December 22nd, 2016, in relation to the Kirwan murder. He faced a second charge of directing a crime gang, between October 17th, 2015, and April 6th, 2017, in relation to the Kinahan cartel’s plotting to murder Hutch associate James Gately.

He also faced the less serious charge of facilitating a criminal organisation; one relating to the Kirwan murder and another related to the attempt to murder Gately.

Last Monday, however, he entered guilty pleas to only two of those charges; directing a crime gang during the build up to the Kirwan murder and directing the crime gang plotting, unsuccessfully, to murder Gately. He will be sentenced at a later date.

'Evidence indicates that all dealings with Daniel Kinahan go through Sean McGovern,' the US department of treasury has previously said

The Irish Times has confirmed the charge of murdering Kirwan now falls. It is effectively dropped, meaning McGovern has dodged the possibility of a mandatory life term. However, sources said the charges McGovern has pleaded guilty to are so serious he faces the prospect of up to 20 years in prison, possibly more.

Senior Garda management are satisfied with the outcome, even if the murder charge is not being continued with. They believe securing McGovern’s arrest in Dubai and extradition from UAE – when no extradition treaty was in place – were major developments. Gardaí also believe McGovern will be jailed for a very long period, for offences that reflect his role as senior manager in the cartel and his involvement in Kirwan’s murder.

McGovern, with a previous address at Kildare Road, Crumlin, was shot and wounded during the Hutch gang attack on the Kinahan cartel at the Regency Hotel, Dublin, in February, 2016. In 2019, the Criminal Assets Bureau seized a house he had bought, on Kildare Road in Crumlin, on the basis it was the proceeds of crime.

McGovern was close to Liam Byrne, the Crumlin man who ran the Kinahans’ Irish organisation. In the period after the Regency attack, McGovern grew increasingly close to Daniel Kinahan, moving to Dubai to work for directly for him.

When sanctioning McGovern four years ago, the US department of treasury described him as “Daniel Kinahan’s advisor and closest confidant”. It added: “Evidence indicates that all dealings with Daniel Kinahan go through Sean McGovern.” He also “managed communications on behalf of Daniel Kinahan, and he sells multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine”.

As part of international efforts to bring him to justice, Interpol issued a “red notice” for McGovern, which is a request to countries around the world to locate and arrest a suspect.

That red notice came about because the DPP in Ireland directed McGovern should face charges relating to the murder of Kirwan. When he was arrested in Dubai, Interpol secretary general, Jürgen Stock, said McGovern was “one of Ireland’s most wanted individuals”.