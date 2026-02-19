New priorities set out for Garda to focus on providing ‘consistent, quality’ service

The Policing and Community Safety Authority is responsible for overseeing and assessing the performance of the Garda. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Everyone who comes into contact with the Garda should receive a consistent response that is focused on quality of engagement, according to new priorities issued for the force.

The Policing and Community Safety Authority (PCSA) is to publish three overarching priorities on Thursday to be at the core of the Garda’s ethos in delivering its policing services.

The PCSA is responsible for overseeing and assessing the performance of the Garda. The authority also has a role to determine priorities.

As well as the provision of a “a consistent, supportive, quality service”, it will set out standards for working in partnership to meet community needs, and thirdly, measures to enable frontline policing.

“All individuals who come in contact with An Garda Síochána, in all stations, counties, or via phone, [should] receive a consistent response and service that is focused on quality of engagement, fairness and appropriate treatment,” it said.

That includes the early identification of potentially vulnerable people and those with additional needs, and the identification of supports that should be in place “to safeguard those who come in contact with An Garda Síochána,” the authority said.

The authority said the Garda should develop an improved process for receiving, triaging, responding to and resolving calls for service.

The planned 2026 review of the Garda Operating Model should be independent, incorporate frontline and community feedback, it said, and be focused on consistency as well as effective service delivery.

The review should also ensure alignment with the Garda Community Safety Model and include a strategic workforce plan that identifies areas for priority allocation of Garda personnel.