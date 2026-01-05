Crime & Law

Man arrested in connection with fatal assault at home in Ardara, Co Donegal

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 60s in the early hours of Monday

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Co Donegal. Photograph: Alan Betson
Sarah Burns
Mon Jan 05 2026 - 09:331 MIN READ

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Co Donegal in the early hours of Monday.

A man in his 30s has been arrested.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an assault at a domestic residence outside Ardara at around 3.50am.

The man in his 60s was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The man in his 30s was later arrested at a separate location and is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co Donegal.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station.

A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 9858 530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times