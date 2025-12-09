Kenova report finds ‘no evidence’ of British collusion with loyalists over Dublin and Monaghan bombings

Flowers at a memorial on Talbot Street in Dublin last year on the 50th anniversary of the Dublin Monaghan bombings that killed 34 people. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

“No evidence” of collusion between the British state and loyalist paramilitaries has been found in connection with the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings but it “cannot be categorically excluded”, the team reviewing the atrocity has found.

A summary of the findings of Operation Denton, which was published on Tuesday, noted that “legitimate questions have been raised around the lack of information and intelligence recovered” and the “poor investigative response” following the attacks which killed 34 people, and which “have contributed to assertions and beliefs in collusion existing.”

But it concluded that it had “not identified any evidence or intelligence which would indicate that British security forces colluded with the UVF to carry out the attacks in Dublin or Monaghan, nor has any evidence of state collusion been identified.”

It also found there was “no specific intelligence which, if acted upon, could have prevented” the 1974 bombings.

The report said Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) Brigade staff based in the Shankill area of Belfast “planned, resourced and carried out the attacks” and, in the case of the Monaghan bombing, operational support was provided by the Mid Ulster UVF.

It concluded “there do not appear to be any realistic opportunities from an investigative or forensic perspective to warrant any form of criminal re-investigation into these attacks.

“In the absence of any new and compelling evidence coming to light, or admissions of guilt from those suspected of involvement in the attacks, the prospect of any successful criminal justice outcome by way of prosecution in the future is extremely unlikely.”

Nobody has been convicted of carrying out the co-ordinated attacks on May 17th, 1974. Three car bombs exploded in Dublin during the evening rush hour and a fourth exploded in Monaghan about 90 minutes later. In addition to the 34 deaths, at least 300 people were injured. The UVF later claimed responsibility.

Operation Denton investigated allegations of collusion in 98 incidents resulting in 127 deaths known as the “Glenanne Series” which groups together attacks by loyalist paramilitaries in the 1970s, primarily carried out by the Mid Ulster UVF/wider UVF acting alongside “corrupt members of the security forces, including the RUC and UDR.”

In a number of individual cases, it found “clear evidence of collusion with loyalist paramilitaries by state actors.”

Alfredo 'Freddie' Scappaticci pictured at the 1987 funeral of IRA man Larry Marley. Photograph: Pacemaker

There was “clear evidence of the active involvement of members of the security forces with loyalist paramilitary groups” which involved “extremely vicious and serious criminal activity, including bombing attacks and murder,” the review said.

“Paramilitary groups were being supplied with intelligence by corrupt members of the security forces” and “a number of police officers, not convicted of criminal offences, did have inappropriate relationships with members of the Mid Ulster UVF.”

In a number of cases, “intelligence of information regarding the involvement of prominent loyalist paramilitaries in offences appears not to have been adequately acted upon.”

However, the review found “no evidence which indicates that the RUC at an organisational level was involved or complicit with the activities of extremists or terrorists” and it “has not discovered any material which indicates that the security forces systematically collaborates with prolific offenders.

“No material examined provides evidence of high-level state collusion,” it concluded.

The summary of Operation Denton’s findings was released as part of the final report of Operation Kenova, the £40m independent investigation into the activities of Stakeknife, the British army’s most senior double agent during the Troubles.

The interim report, published in 2024, concluded that more lives were lost than were saved as a consequence of the activities of Stakeknife, widely understood to be the senior Belfast IRA member Freddie Scappaticci.

Scappaticci was the head of the “Nutting Squad”, the IRA’s notorious internal security unit (ISU), who was linked to 14 murders and 15 abductions. He died in 2023.

He was not named in the report due to a UK government policy of “neither confirm nor deny” (NCND) relating to sensitive intelligence issues.

In the final Kenova report, the investigation called for Stakeknife to be officially identified, saying the “the circumstances of the Stakeknife case are exceptional and there should now be official confirmation of his identity, including official confirmation or denial of the claim that he was Frederick Scappaticci.”

Speaking following the publication of the report, the head of Kenova, Iain Livingstone, said NCND “cannot be used to protect agents who commit grotesque serious crime, leaving victims and families ignored and their demands for information and answers dismissed.

“We in Kenova believe there is a compelling ethical case for the UK government to derogate from NCND policy regarding the agent Stakeknife’s identity. It is in the public interest that Stakeknife is named,” he said.

The final Kenova report also included more detail on his recruitment as an agent, his perceived value to the security services and the human consequences of his activities.

A military unit known as the Rat Hole was set up to manage Stakeknife; when his resettlement was under consideration in the 1990s “there was communication within the army about arranging a ‘Farewell Dinner’ and he was twice taken on holiday by his handlers, “flown by military aircraft and given military identification” at a time when “they knew he was wanted by the RUC for conspiracy to murder and false imprisonment.”

There was “an awareness within the security forces that Stakeknife was involved in serious criminality whilst an agent” and mechanisms to share all military intelligence and to safeguard life “were overlooked at times and vital intelligence and information was not shared with those who could have used it to effectively protect life.”

Over and over again intelligence reports “were not acted upon, with the protection of the agent apparently more important than protecting those who could and should have been saved.”

The report concluded that “checks and balances that should have been in place to manage the agent effectively were ignored through an apparent perverse sense of loyalty to Stakeknife and these blurred lines allowed him to continue commit serious criminal offences for which he was never brought to justice.”

It also criticised the late discovery of further relevant material by MI5 after the interim Kenova report had been published in 2024, which Mr Livingstone said meant “further investigative opportunities were undoubtedly lost.”

He said the “lessons from Kenova should inform the new legacy legislation” currently making its way through the UK parliament.

“Our work demonstrates the need for rigorous, transparent investigations and for the interests of those most affected to be placed at the centre of legacy processes,” he said.

“It is also crucial that sufficient investigative powers and resources are allocated to a reformed Legacy Commission to ensure every piece of available information is accessed and that families are given the whole truth about what happened to their loved ones.”