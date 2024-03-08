Kenova report: More lives lost than saved due to Stakeknife’s activities, inquiry concludes

More lives were lost than saved as a consequence of the activities of the British Army’s top IRA agent during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, a long-awaited inquiry has concluded. Northern Correspondent Seanín Graham reports.

Operation Kenova, the £40 million independent investigation into the activities of high-ranking double agent Stakeknife, was published on Tuesday and laid bare the role of a specialist British Army unit and RUC Special Branch in “withholding information from and about their agents” with the result that “very serious criminal offences, including murder, were not prevented or investigated when they could and should have been”.

Freddie Scappaticci, the senior Belfast IRA member widely identified as Stakeknife, who headed up its notorious internal security unit (ISU) or nutting squad, is not named in the report due to a UK government policy of “neither confirm nor deny” (NCND) relating to sensitive intelligence issues.

Jon Boutcher, the now Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), headed up the seven-year inquiry and described the IRA’s actions as the “most shameful and evil I have ever encountered”.

Jon Boutcher at a press conference to present the Kenova report on Friday. Charles McQuillan/Getty

The 200-page report states that the Stakeknife case has become “synonymous with claims of state wrongdoing” and that “various myths and erroneous stories have emerged over time” about his “murderous actions”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has issued a statement saying the Kenova report said the “futility, immorality, and the sordid nature of the Provisional IRA campaign is laid bare”.

He continued: “It reiterates that the PIRA was responsible for the most deaths in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, over 1,700.

“The report finds that the republican leadership has failed to acknowledge and apologise for the PIRA’s ‘murderous activities’ and the intimidation of families.

“The interim report is similarly unsparing in describing the actions of its so-called ‘Internal Security Unit’ as representing ‘the worst of what one human being will do to another’.

“Members of the PIRA’s ISU were responsible for “torture, inhumane and degrading treatment and murder, including of children, vulnerable adults, those with learning difficulties, and those who were entirely innocent of the claims made against them.

“These assaults and human rights violations were perpetrated to intimidate and subjugate the community.”

“The report is clear. The PIRA’s response to those who were supposed to have informed against it was torture and murder.

“Statements from very prominent Sinn Fein leaders at the time supported these actions.

“The PIRA used torture and inhumane treatment as a deterrent against people working with the security forces.

“The report finds that public comments of PIRA and Sinn Fein about the ISU’s conduct and the consequences of being an agent created an environment of significant intimidation for victim’s families within sections of the nationalist community.

“Not only did these families lose loved ones, they often faced humiliation and violence themselves.

“Sinn Fein as a political party must accept that the war was wrong, futile, and essentially an attack on its own community.”

The former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, as well as the late Martin McGuinness, are named in the report in relation to the republican movement’s policy towards people alleged to be informers.

The PIRA’s response to those accused of being informers was “torture and murder,” the report says, and statements by republican leaders supported these actions.

“After PIRA murdered someone it accused of being an agent, republican leaders would routinely grandstand and intimidate the victims’ families.

“The ex-Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams at a news conference held close to the family home of a man murdered for allegedly being an agent that he “like everyone else living in West Belfast [knew] that the consequence for informing is death”.”

The report says that McGuinness, who it calls a “PIRA leader”, echoed Adams’ view in a TV interview with the BBC Spotlight programme after the murder of another alleged agent, saying that if “republican activists go over to the other side” they were aware of the penalty. Asked if this was death, McGuinness replied “Death, certainly.”

The PIRA usually murdered those accused by shooting them in the head, hence the internal security unit becoming known as the “nutting squad,” the report says.

“It left many of its victims’ bodies in public to deter other potential agents,” the report says.

Sometimes audio recording were released by the PIRA in which victims appeared to admit helping the security forces. Such recordings “should be disregarded,” the report says. “The ISU made some false promises that, should they confess to assisting the security forces, it would stop mistreating them.”

Typically, the report says, the PIRA “did not live up to its undertakings and executed many of those who had made admissions in a vain attempt to stay alive, not necessarily because they had assisted the security forces in any way.”

Kenova report author Jon Boutcher has said at the press conference that there is no debt of gratitude owed to Stakeknife for his work as an agent. He said it was vital that the security forces could recruit and work with agents who seek to help protect society from terrorism and organised crime. While doing so, agents and the security forces had to work within the rule of law. “That is what society expects. In these cases, that did not happen.”

The PSNI has issued the following statemen:

Deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “In June 2016 the then Chief Constable, Sir George Hamilton, asked Jon Boutcher to independently lead Operation Kenova, the investigation into a range of activities surrounding the alleged army agent known as Stakeknife. This decision followed a referral from the Public Prosecution Service after they had received information from the Office of the Police Ombudsman.

“In appointing Mr Boutcher as Chief Constable last year, the Northern Ireland Policing Board agreed that he would then recuse himself of decisions such as that relating to the publication of the interim report, so that responsibility now sits with me.

“Having worked carefully through the protocol on publication with all relevant stakeholders I am pleased that we are able to publish the interim report today and ensure that the families and loved ones of victims are afforded this vital next step in their quest for the truth they deserve.

“I would like to thank the Operation Kenova Team for the thorough and professional investigation they have conducted.

“The report outlines the challenges faced in conducting legacy investigations but also highlights that no matter how difficult such investigations can be they must remain victim focussed and the needs of the families who have lost loved ones must always be to the fore during any such investigations.

“The interim report serves as a stark reminder of the pain and suffering continuing to be felt by all of the families of those killed and injured during the Troubles.

“The report highlights once again the enormous challenges being faced by security forces during the troubles and acknowledges they overwhelmingly sought to act in the public interest and that their immense sacrifice and the losses they suffered should never be forgotten.

“The deficiencies and failings regarding the handling and dissemination of intelligence by police, many of which have been highlighted repeatedly in the past, have been addressed by the restructuring of our intelligence systems and processes through the formation of Crime Department.

“The report makes a number of recommendations and we will share the report with our partners and HM Government and will continue to play our part in finding a lasting solution to our troubled past. The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 will see the establishment of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) and we will support this new body once it commences operations on 1 May 2024.”

A review of the files attributable to Stakeknife has led Jon Boutcher to estimate that the number of people whose lives were saved “is between high single figures and low double figures and nowhere near the hundreds sometimes claimed”.

“Crucially this is not a net estimate because it does not take account of the lives lost as a consequence of Stakeknife continuing operation as an agent and from what I have seen, I think it is probable that this resulted in more lives being lost than saved,” he states.

“Furthermore there were undoubtedly occasions when Stakeknife ignored his handlers, acted outside his tasking and did things he should have done and when very serious risks were run.”

Because of “wild public and media allegations” about him, “many inside the security forces believe Stakeknife was better than he was, while many on the outside fear he was worse than he was. As ever the truth lies somewhere between these two extremes.”

Claims that intelligence provided by Stakeknife saved “countless” or “hundreds of lives” appeared to derive from the British Army’s Force Research Unit (FRU) – a controversial unit that recruited and handled informers – assessments was based on “unreliable and speculative internal metrics which were also used to produced similar and equally exaggerated claims about [another agent] Brian Nelson”, according to report.

Notwithstanding this, these claims were widely accepted within the security services and they have led many on the inside to view the case through rose-tinted spectacles and to feel defensive about Stakeknife’s reputation.

“In reality, the claims are inherently implausible and should ring alarm bells: any serious security and intelligence professional hearing any agent being linked to the “goose that laid the golden eggs” – as Stakeknife was – should be on the alert because the comparison is rooted in fables and fairy tales.”

The families of those accused of being informers – in many instances wrongly accused - suffered greatly as a result, according to the report, including suffering physical and psychological abuse.

“This often resulted in longstanding physical and mental health issues for those who survived. Some were banished from their homes into isolation. Often victims were entirely innocent of the accusations made against them. Countless survivors of these crimes have suffered premature deaths, self-harm, and addiction. Families have become fractured. They constitute a group of victims that is forgotten by the authorities and shunned by the communities.”

The report says the statistics of its casework covered 101 murders and abductions, leading to great human tragedy.

“The families of those killed often suffered their own alarming intimidation and vile treatment having done absolutely nothing wrong. They were not allowed to grieve publicly. Even today, victims and families suffer the consequences of being labelled as agents or the friend or family of an agent.”

The report calls for a designated day – the longest day of the year, June 21 - as one to remember those “lost, injured or harmed as a result of the Troubles”.

It also recommends that the UK government and IRA issue apologies to victims.

“The UK government should acknowledge and apologise to bereaved families and surviving victims, affected by cases where an individual was harmed or murdered because they were accused or suspected of being an agent and where this was preventable, or where the perpetrators could and should have been subjected to criminal justice and were not,” it states.

“The republican leadership should issue a full apology for PIRA [Provisional IRA] abduction, torture and murder of those it accused or suspected of being agents during the Troubles and acknowledge the loss and unacceptable intimidation that bereaved families and surviving victims have suffered.”

There have been no convictions of those responsible for PIRA murders of people it accused of being agents, “despite there often being a rich and actionable evidential picture”, according to the report.

The report says this failure made be due to “dogmatic” implementation of the UK’s “neither confirm nor deny” policy in relation to alleged agents, which also prevents disclosure to families.

“Some of those accused by the PIRA of being agents did assist the security forces, but others did not.”

Those who did work as agents did so at great personal risk and those who recruited them and handled them, the security forces, and wider government, owed them a duty of care “that was all too often ignored. These individuals would surely have expected the agencies they were working for to at least try to protect them and bring to justice anyone who harmed or killed them”.

Report author Jon Boutcher has described the actions of the IRA towards informants as “the most shameful and evil I have encountered”.

He went on to state that the security forces and the State also had questions to answer.

However, he went on to state: “It was the PIRA leadership that commissioned and sanctioned the activities that its ISU carried out. It [was the] PIRA that committed the brutal acts of torture and murder, each evil act being the epitome of cowardice.

“Senior republicans who condoned, and still condone, these activities are reprehensible. The republican leadership should acknowledge and accept these crimes were wrong and apologise to the victims and the families of those tortured and murdered.”

Colm Keena reports: The Home Office guidelines that were in existence during the Troubles for the management of “informants who take part in crime” were not suitable for the conflict in Northern Ireland, according to the report. They could not be followed and were “routinely ignored”. The inadequacy of the guidelines allowed an environment to evolve where people “were tortured or killed without efforts being made to protect them or bring agents responsible for serious crimes to justice”.

A maverick culture developed with a high stakes “dark art” being conducted “off the books,” the report said.

“The absence of a legal framework to manage agent activities was discussed at Cabinet level during the Troubles, but it was not until the passing of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 that agent handling became properly regulated.”

The Provisional IRA falsely accused some of its members of being informers because of internal hierarchal disputes, clashes over PIRA criminal activities, and, on occasion, with a view to “eliminate partners for those involved in extra-marital disputes,” the report said.

The Kenova investigation has established that some of those alleged to be informants or agents were not working for the security forces, the report said, but were the subject of accusations motivated by reasons other than suspicion.

The front cover of the Operation Kenova Interim Report into Stakeknife, the British Army's top agent inside the IRA in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, at Stormont Hotel in Belfast. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

In 1999 The Sunday Times revealed through the former FRU agent Ian Hurst that there was a mole at the highest level in the IRA.

Freddie Scappattici was finally named as that mole in May 2003. Scappaticci, with his lawyer present, read out a prepared statement to say that he was never an informant.

When asked if he had been in the IRA, he would only say he had been in the republican movement but had not been involved for 13 years.

Scappaticci fled to England and lived the rest of his life there under an assumed name. In 2018 he was prosecuted for having child pornography in his possession and given a suspended sentence. He died last year unmourned.

It is thought that Scapattici became an IRA intelligence officer in 1976.

The Internal Security Unit (ICU), better known as the nutting squad, was started in the autumn of 1978. It was the same year that the British army set up the Force Research Unit (FRU) to deal with IRA informers.

According to Richard O’Rawe in his book Stakeknife’s Dirty War published last year, the FRU was operational from 1980 to 1995 and is said to have been responsible for running more than 100 agents including Scappaticci.

It was set up to keep internal discipline within the IRA and to root out informers. The punishment fo informing was death. Scappaticci was second in command to John Joe McGee.

Scappaticci would tell terrified informers that they would live if they revealed what they had told British security forces – “they think they’re going home, but they don’t”.

Who was Freddie Scappaticci?

He was the grandson of an Italian emigrant, Bernardo Scappaticci and his wife Marie Magliocco who emigrated from central Italy to Belfast in the late 19th century.

Freddie Scappaticci pictured at the 1987 funeral of IRA man Larry Marley. Photograph: Pacemaker

Freddie Scappaticci was born on January 12th, 1946, and grew up in the Markets area of Belfast as the third eldest of five children.

Despite being of diminutive stature, Scappaticci was known as a violent bully from an early age. He was one of the “69ers” - those who joined after the communal riots of August 1969 in Belfast. He was picked up during internment in 1971 and jailed for four years.

He was released in January 1974 and began a lucrative career as a bricklayer. Some sources suggest that his decision to become an informer was linked a tax scam he was involved in which could have seen him spend eight years in prison.

A report into the activities of the British army’s top IRA agent during the Troubles will be published on Friday morning.

The independent report on the high-ranking double agent Stakeknife – widely identified as senior Belfast IRA member Freddie Scappaticci – has taken seven years and cost approximately £40 million (€46 million).

Operation Kenova, the findings of which will be unveiled in a Belfast hotel at 11am, investigated whether police in Northern Ireland failed to investigate as many as 18 murders to protect Scappaticci, a former Belfast bricklayer regarded as the “golden egg” of British military intelligence.

Kenova has examined the activities of Stakeknife within the Provisional IRA. The investigation has examined crimes such as murder and torture, and the role played by the security services, including MI5.

Scappaticci, who was connected to 18 murders, died last year at the age of 77. He will not be named in the report due to a UK government policy of “neither confirm nor deny” (NCND) relating to sensitive intelligence issues.

The Irish Times understands that the report is expected to find that multiple lives could have been saved during the Troubles, had state forces acted on intelligence.

The North’s Public Prosecution Service announced in February that five retired British soldiers and seven alleged IRA members investigated as part of the inquiry will not be prosecuted due to “insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction”.

The PA news agency reports the 200-page report will call for apologies from the UK government and the IRA to bereaved families and surviving victims.

It is also expected to call for a review into the UK government policy of neither confirming nor denying sensitive information relating to intelligence issues.

The Kenova investigation was originally headed up by Jon Boutcher but he left the position to take up the role of chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).