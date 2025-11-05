Crack, handguns and ammunition among cache seized by gardaí in Dublin

A rifle, crossbow, two disassembled handguns, a silencer, and an air pistol were seized by garai along with other material. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A teenager has been arrested following the seizure of a cache of firearms, ammunition and drugs by gardaí in the Beaumont area of Dublin on Wednesday.

A search of a vehicle was carried out in Dublin 9 as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Dublin’s inner city area.

Following the search in the early hours of Wednesday, a lever-action rifle, a crossbow, two disassembled handguns, a silencer, and an air pistol were seized.

A further 553 shotgun shells, various types of ammunition, and three knives were also discovered by gardaí.

The man aged in his late teens is detained at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Drugs, including crack cocaine and cocaine worth an estimated €2,000, alongside diamorphine valued at about €500 and a small quantity of cannabis, were seized following the search.

“All firearms, ammunition, and drugs seized will be subject to forensic and technical analysis as part of the ongoing investigation,” a Garda official said.