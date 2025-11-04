Teenager held over murder of man in Kildare released without charge

Ryan Gibbons: died in hospital after being attacked in Kildare Town.

A man who was arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Ryan Weir Gibbons, who died in a suspected one-punch attack in Kildare last week, has been released without charge.

Mr Gibbons, who was in his 20s, was found unresponsive on Magee Terrace, off Curragh Road in the centre of Kildare town, at about 3.15am on October 26th.

The man, who is in his late teens, was detained on Monday morning and released on Tuesday morning, gardaí said in a statement.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is understood Mr Gibbons was attacked following an incident on a bus earlier with a group of young men. One line of investigation is that he had asked the group to stop making noise as they all travelled to Kildare town on the same bus.

Mr Gibbons was living at Connagh Green in Kildare town, but was originally from West Dublin.