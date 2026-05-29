Crime & Law

Four arrested as cannabis worth ‘more than €5m’ seized

Gardaí and Revenue made the seizure in Dublin on Thursday

A seizure of 255kg of herbal cannabis was made in Dublin. Photograph: Revenue
A seizure of 255kg of herbal cannabis was made in Dublin. Photograph: Revenue
Hugh Dooley
Fri May 29 2026 - 12:581 MIN READ

Cannabis herb with an estimated value of €5.1 million was seized by gardaí and Revenue at a Dublin location on Thursday.

Four men aged in their 60s, 50s, 40s and 20s have been arrested and are being held in Garda stations in Dublin.

The intelligence-led operation run by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in conjunction with Revenue officers led to the seizure of some 255kg of drugs.

The men are being held under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, and Garda investigations are ongoing.

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