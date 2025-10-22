The Citywest riot: 20 photographs capturing the violence in Saggart

A large protest involving up to 1,000 people took place outside the former Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin, on Tuesday night.

Protesters began gathering outside the Citywest accommodation centre for international protection applicants from early evening, near where an alleged sexual assault took place.

Six people were arrested after a Garda van was set on fire and fireworks, bricks and glass bottles were thrown at gardaí during a sustained attack.

Below are 20 photographs capturing the violence.

Monday night: An alleged sexual assault prompts a small protest outside the IPAS centre

Gardaí form a cordon across the entrance to the former Citywest Hotel on Monday night as a small group of protesters remonstrate after an earlier alleged incident. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A small number of protesters on Monday night. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Tuesday night: Gardaí face a sustained attack from a mob during 90 minutes of madness

Protesters at the entrance to the former Citywest Hotel: up to 1,000 took part in Tuesday night's protest. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

Gardaí line up at the entrance to the former Citywest Hotel before coming under attack from projectiles. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

A Garda van was set alight during the unrest. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

People next to the Garda van that was set alight. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

A Garda van set alight on Garter Lane near the former Citywest Hotel. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The burned-out shell of a Garda van. Photograph: Cian O'Connell

Protesters set light to wheelie bins. Photograph: Cian O'Connell

Members of the Public Order Unit near Citywest Hotel. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The Public Order Unit comes under attack during the riot on Tuesday night. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Protesters in Saggart. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Protesters throw fireworks at gardaí. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Gardaí block protesters in Saggart. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Protesters on Citywest Avenue. Photograph: Cian O'Connell

The aftermath

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly outside the former Citywest Hotel following the riot on Tuesday night. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The aftermath on Wednesday morning of rioting outside Citywest Hotel. Photograph: Sarah Burns

Damage close to the former Citywest hotel following Tuesday night's riot. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The shell of a burned-out Garda van outside the former Citywest Hotel on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Sarah Burns

A burned-out Garda van is removed from the scene on Wednesday. Photograph: Sarah Burns

[ ‘Hold your ground’: Six arrested as Garda van burned at Citywest HotelOpens in new window ]

[ Ninety minutes of madness: How the Citywest riot exploded and then was quelledOpens in new window ]