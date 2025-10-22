Crime & Law

The Citywest riot: 20 photographs capturing the violence in Saggart

Up to 1,000 people protested outside the IPAS centre, leading to six arrests following a sustained attack on gardaí

A Garda car was set alight, while fireworks and other items were thrown at officers outside the Citywest hotel on Tuesday night. Videos: Ronan McGreevy, Cian O'Connell and Conor Lally
Wed Oct 22 2025 - 12:27

A large protest involving up to 1,000 people took place outside the former Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin, on Tuesday night.

Protesters began gathering outside the Citywest accommodation centre for international protection applicants from early evening, near where an alleged sexual assault took place.

Six people were arrested after a Garda van was set on fire and fireworks, bricks and glass bottles were thrown at gardaí during a sustained attack.

Below are 20 photographs capturing the violence.

Monday night: An alleged sexual assault prompts a small protest outside the IPAS centre
Gardaí form a cordon across the entrance to the former Citywest Hotel on Monday night as a small group of protesters remonstrate after an earlier alleged incident. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
A small number of protesters on Monday night. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Tuesday night: Gardaí face a sustained attack from a mob during 90 minutes of madness
Protesters at the entrance to the former Citywest Hotel: up to 1,000 took part in Tuesday night's protest. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
Gardaí line up at the entrance to the former Citywest Hotel before coming under attack from projectiles. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
A Garda van was set alight during the unrest. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
The scene of a major disturbance at Citywest. Hotel, Saggart, Co Dublin on Tuesday night. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
People next to the Garda van that was set alight. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
A Garda van set alight on Garter Lane near the former Citywest Hotel. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
The burned-out shell of a Garda van. Photograph: Cian O'Connell
Protesters set light to wheelie bins during a major disturbance outside the Citywest Hotel, which is used to accommodate international protection applicants. Photograph: Cian O'Connell
Protesters set light to wheelie bins. Photograph: Cian O'Connell
Members of the Public Order Unit near Citywest Hotel. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
The Public Order Unit comes under attack during the riot on Tuesday night. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Protesters in Saggart. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire
Protesters throw fireworks at gardaí. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire
Gardaí block protesters in Saggart. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire
The scene of a major disturbance at Citywest. Hotel, Saggart, Co Dublin on Tuesday night. Photograph: Cian O'Connell
Protesters on Citywest Avenue. Photograph: Cian O'Connell
The aftermath
Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly outside the former Citywest Hotel following the riot on Tuesday night. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The aftermath on Wednesday morning of rioting outside Citywest Hotel on Tuesday night during which a Garda van was set on fire by rioters. Photograph: Sarah Burns
The aftermath on Wednesday morning of rioting outside Citywest Hotel. Photograph: Sarah Burns
Damage close to the former Citywest hotel following Tuesday night's riot. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
The aftermath on Wednesday morning of rioting outside Citywest Hotel on Tuesday night during which a Garda van was set on fire by rioters. Photograph: Sarah Burns
The shell of a burned-out Garda van outside the former Citywest Hotel on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Sarah Burns
A burnt out Garda van is removed from the scene on Wednesday morning after a major disturbance at Citywest Hotel on Tuesday night. Photograph: Sarah Burns
A burned-out Garda van is removed from the scene on Wednesday. Photograph: Sarah Burns

DublinInternational Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS)Garda OmbudsmanImmigration