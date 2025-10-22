The Citywest riot: 20 photographs capturing the violence in Saggart

A large protest involving up to 1,000 people took place outside the former Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin, on Tuesday night.
Protesters began gathering outside the Citywest accommodation centre for international protection applicants from early evening, near where an alleged sexual assault took place.
Six people were arrested after a Garda van was set on fire and fireworks, bricks and glass bottles were thrown at gardaí during a sustained attack.
Below are 20 photographs capturing the violence.
Monday night: An alleged sexual assault prompts a small protest outside the IPAS centre
Tuesday night: Gardaí face a sustained attack from a mob during 90 minutes of madness
The aftermath
