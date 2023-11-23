Dublin riots in pictures: Vehicles set on fire amid violent clashes with gardaí after stabbing

There were violent clashes between large groups of people and gardaí in Dublin on Thursday evening, with vehicles set on fire and severe disruption to transport in the city centre.
At least one Garda vehicle was set on fire on Parnell Street, while a bus and a car were set on fire at the O’Connell Bridge end of O’Connell Street.
On every junction facing O’Connell Street strong lines of gardaí, some with helmets and shields, stood blocking entry and shouting at any approachers to “get back” as efforts continued to effectively seal off the capital’s main thoroughfare. The entire width of Abbey Street was covered in flames, seemingly the burning remnants of a vehicle.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris blamed the unrest on a “lunatic, hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology”
In a statement, Helen McEntee said: “The horrific attack today in Dublin city centre was an appalling crime that has shocked us all.
“An Garda Siochana are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for anyone else regarding this crime. The perpetrator will be brought to justice.
“However, the scenes we are witnessing this evening in our city centre cannot and will not be tolerated.
The significant public disorder erupted following a stabbing earlier in which left five people hospitalised, including the alleged perpetrator, on Thursday. A five-year-old girl is receiving emergency treatment at Temple Street hospital after a stabbing incident. A boy, also aged five, and a girl (6) sustained less serious injuries and were brought to CHI Crumlin for treatment. The boy has since been discharged. A woman in her 30s was being treated for serious injuries at the Mater hospital. The Irish Times understands she was an employee of the school or afterschool care facility the children were attending.