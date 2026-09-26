Woman (20s) seriously injured after e-bike and 4x4 collide in Drogheda

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a crash on John Street in Drogheda. Photograph: iStock

A woman (20s) has been seriously injured after an e-bike and a 4x4 vehicle collided in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The woman was taken to hospital following the incident on John Street at about 6.45pm on Friday.

An Garda Síochána said she was treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for Garda examination, with another road closure between Meat Market Lane and the junction of Dyer Street, with diversions in place, gardaí said.

Gardaí at Drogheda station appealed to any witnesses, or those with camera footage that could assist, to contact them on 041 9874200 or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.