Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run incident in Listowel, Co Kerry

A section of the N69 near Listowel was closed on Saturday morning while Garda Forensic Collision investigators examined the scene. Photograph: Collins

A pedestrian has died following a hit-and-run incident in Listowel, Co Kerry.

The incident happened near Dromin Upper on the N69, which links Tralee and Limerick, at about 3am on Saturday.

A Garda spokesperson said a van failed to remain at the scene of the crash.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and a local coroner was notified.

Gardaí said the N69 between Cahirdown Roundabout, Listowel (Main Tarbert Road), and the townland of Derry, Listowel, was closed on Saturday morning pending an examination by forensic collision investigators, with diversions in place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Anyone with camera footage that could assist the investigation is asked to make it available.