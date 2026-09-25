Garvaghy Road residents to seek last-minute halt after Orange Order granted permission to march

Tricolours line the Garvaghy Road, a mainly nationalist road in Portadown, Co Armagh. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition will lodge a legal challenge in an effort to stop an Orange Order parade going ahead in Portadown on Sunday.

About 200 people gathered outside the High Court in Belfast on Friday evening in support of residents ahead of the emergency judicial review application, which will be heard on Saturday morning.

Earlier, the Parades Commission granted permission for 35 Orange Order members to march along the mainly nationalist road in the Co Armagh town.

It will be the first time the Protestant organisation has walked the route since 1997, in what has historically been one of the most contentious parading disputes in the North.

Breandán Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition rounded on the commission, saying its determination had “set this community back 28 years”.

“There’s shock and complete and utter disappointment with the commission,” he said.

“But that shock is slowly turning to anger. A fuse has been lit here that I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to put out.”

The ruling will not only affect Garvaghy Road, “but all those other places where people thought the marching issue had been resolved”, he said.

Garvaghy Road residents and their supporters gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast to launch a legal challenge to the decision on Friday evening. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

“This is going to have a snowball effect right across the North and I think that’s why there’s so much anger and frustration.

“It’s 28 years since the last march went down Garvaghy Road. That was at a price too.

“We’re always conscious of the fact that 21 people were murdered over Drumcree between 1996 and 1999.”

The Orange Order parade will depart from Drumcree Church at 8am on Sunday, under the commission’s restrictions.

It will be a silent parade with no bands.

Members of the Orange Order’s Portadown lodge had originally applied for a 60-member parade beginning at 1pm.

No supporters are to accompany the parade or congregate along the route and it must disperse from Carleton Street Orange hall before 9.30am, the commission has ruled.

[ Orange Order march could ‘reawaken old animosities’, Drumcree residents warnOpens in new window ]

About 200 police officers from Scotland are to be deployed to Portadown under a “mutual aid” agreement, in what is expected to be a significant security operation.

All PSNI leave has been cancelled.

The commission’s ruling has drawn widespread anger from nationalist politicians, with Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald describing it as “utterly reckless”.

But DUP MP Carla Lockhart insisted that residents have “nothing to fear” from the parade.

The Orange Order argued it was an opportunity to right a historic wrong.

In a statement, the Government said it is “very concerned” by the ruling, adding it is conscious of the “very difficult and traumatic history associated with parades on the Garvaghy Road”.

“The Government does not want to see a return to the divisions of the past. That would be a retrograde step.”

In its ruling, the commission said it understands “the genuine hurt experienced by many residents of the Garvaghy Road”.

The body’s determination “is not, and should not, be perceived as a victory for one side or a loss for another”, it said.

“It is the outworking of the application of the legal framework to the facts available to the commission.”

Violent clashes during the Drumcree stand-off made international headlines.

Armed British soldiers and members of the then-RUC watch as Orangemen gather at Drumcree church ahead of a march in 1998. Photograph: Joe St Leger

The dispute began in 1995 and ended in 1998 following the murder of three Catholic children.

Brothers Richard, Mark and Jason Quinn were killed when the UVF petrol-bombed their Co Antrim home.

On Friday, UK prime minister Andy Burnham appealed for leaders to “work calmly” through the weekend.

He said it was a matter that had been “independently determined” and it was not for him to cut across the commission.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long also urged those in leadership against sending a signal that there is no “justification for anything other than peaceful protest”.

The High Court hearing is at 11am tomorrow.