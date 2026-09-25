Pregnant mother-of-two’s murder ‘one of the worst cases of domestic violence’, Belfast court hears

Zak Hughes struck Sarah Montgomery in what the prosecution described as a 'cold-blooded, systematic, murderous attack' which lasted 19 minutes. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

One of the “worst cases of domestic violence in recent times” has been described after it emerged that a Belfast man murdered the heavily pregnant mother of two of his children in her Co Down home last year.

Zak Hughes was also the father of the child Sarah Montgomery (27) had been expecting when he beat her to death at her flat in Donaghadee last year while one of their young children sat in a car nearby.

Hughes (29) of Ardglen Place in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, pleaded guilty earlier this year at Belfast Crown Court to the murder of Montgomery and child destruction.

During a hearing in June, Judge Denise McBride indicated that, in light of the pleas, the only sentence she could impose was a life sentence.

During a sentencing hearing on Friday, comparisons were drawn with Stephen McCullagh’s murder of his pregnant partner Natalie McNally in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in 2022. The judge said: “Femicide is a real issue in this jurisdiction.”

One of the weapons Hughes used was a water bottle Montgomery had bought him as a Father’s Day present from their two children.

Zak Hughes (28) of Ardglen Place, Belfast, appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court charged with Sarah Montgomery’s murder and destroying the life of her unborn child.

Belfast Crown Court heard he attacked her after she confronted him about lying to her about his fiancee’s pregnancy.

A recording of the attack heard her scream as he suddenly launched the assault, estimated to have lasted 19 minutes.

A postmortem indicated at least 59 applications of blunt trauma, and that she died following a “sustained blunt force trauma attack”.

As Belfast Crown Court heard details of the incident in the pre-sentence hearing, the prosecution said it “must be viewed as one of the worst cases of domestic violence in recent times”.

Hughes sat in the dock wearing a white T-shirt and glasses, staring ahead, while family and friends of Montgomery watched on in the public gallery behind him.

The prosecution set out how the evidence included a recording of the attack on Montgomery’s phone, CCTV and witness statements, as well as an admission of guilt by Hughes.

The court heard that Hughes, a personal trainer at a gym in Belfast, and Montgomery, a trained beautician, first met when they both attended Glastry College school, and started a relationship.

This was described as having “faltered” and became “on and off” following the birth of their first child. He went on to deny being the father of their second child, but was proved to be the father by a DNA test.

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The court heard that both of Montgomery’s parents had died, and she was close with her grandfather and great aunt who played a significant role in the lives of her and her children, while she also supported her brothers and had a close circle of friends.

They had been due to meet for a family meal on Sunday, June 29th.

Montgomery was 32 weeks pregnant when she died, and had been expecting her son, who she had named Liam Arthur, in August.

Hughes was described in June 2025 as living with his fiancee in Belfast, who was also pregnant, but playing a role in his children’s lives, collecting them every Friday for the weekend.

The court heard Hughes had lied to Montgomery about his fiancee losing their baby in a car crash, but she had discovered this was not the case and texted him that she knew, to which he replied they would talk in person.

On Friday, June 27th, 2025, Hughes arrived at Montgomery’s flat to pick up one of their children for his usual weekend with them.

The child was seen on CCTV walking to the car and sitting, waiting for their father.

Inside the flat, Hughes struck Montgomery in what the prosecution described as a “cold-blooded, systematic, murderous attack” which lasted 19 minutes.

He then took her mobile phone, locked the door and left to pick up their other child from a local primary school and headed to Belfast.

The prosecution pointed out his actions closed down any possibility she might have been able to get help if she had survived, or someone finding her in time to potentially save her or her unborn child.

The court heard that Hughes was described as appearing flustered by staff at the primary school.

He made several stops on his route, including stopping at Primark in Newtownards, buying a new outfit and getting changed, dumping Montgomery’s phone and keys in one location and his bloodied clothes and water bottle at another location.

Hughes even went on to text Montgomery twice and later attended a baby shower for his fiancee.

Family and friends of Sarah Montgomery pictured outside Belfast Court on Friday. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Her grandfather found her the following day lying on her side, face down and covered in blood. The court heard efforts were made to revive her, but she was described as cold and stiff.

Hughes was arrested on Sunday and initially denied involvement before later changing his story and admitting what he had done.

A defence lawyer said they accepted there is nothing they can say in any way that can take away from this horrific case.

He highlighted the guilty plea by his client and the speed with which the case has been able to be dealt with as a result.

The judge said she will take some time to reflect on submissions before setting a tariff.

There is set to be a review hearing next Friday. – PA