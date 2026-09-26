Entrepreneur Illann Power charged with forging documents to ‘hinder’ criminal prosecution

Illann Power was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on October 2nd. Photograph: Paddy Cummins/PCPhoto.ie

Company director Illann Power has been refused bail after being charged with forging legal documents allegedly lodged in the Four Courts to “hinder” a criminal prosecution.

The 34-year-old Co Carlow entrepreneur with business interests in the United States appeared at a late sitting of Dublin District Court on Friday facing 10 charges, five for forgery and five for deception.

Power was previously a director of Dublin Distillery and founder of spirits company Incubrands, which Bacardi later acquired. He later co-created Nohovation, a start-up venture fund, and investment firm Illann Power Companies.

Garda Karen Fitzpatrick gave evidence that he is accused of forging affidavits with an incorrect signature and address, and missing the official stamp of a named commissioner for oaths.

A vigorously contested bail hearing heard that he allegedly lodged the documentation with the central office in the Four Courts as part of judicial review action challenging various State bodies, including An Garda Síochána, Revenue, Government Ministers, the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The garda said these bids were since dismissed but were attempts “to hinder and stop criminal proceedings against the defendant”.

Judge Áine Shannon heard that Power has assets in excess of €1.7 million, a seven-figure pension pot, has just closed a deal on a beachfront property in Miami, Florida, and has been aiming to open a hotel in the US, among other business interests.

The garda told the court Power made no reply when he was charged at Bridewell Garda station on Friday.

The businessman represented himself at the hearing and applied for bail, which was met with objections from the prosecution.

During the hearing he complained about references to exhibits in the documents detailing the bail objections, as well as the presence of officials from the Revenue Commissioners and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.

Fitzpatrick alleges that on August 18th, 2025, the accused lodged a forged affidavit with the central office of the High Court at the Four Courts in the name of Walter Lacy, a commissioner for oaths. The document allegedly included an incorrect address and a forged signature as part of an attempt to bring a judicial review.

Gardaí further alleged that on November 7th that year he lodged another supposedly forged affidavit bearing the name of the same commissioner for oaths, which also featured an incorrect address and was missing a stamp.

The commissioner has given a statement as part of the investigation, the court heard.

Gardaí also cited a flight risk, stating that the accused previously held a US passport and was attempting to obtain US citizenship.

Furthermore, the garda pointed to his significant financial resources, referencing interviews he had given to the media about his “substantial wealth” – and finances also mentioned in relation to his dealings with Revenue.

The garda told the court the accused had continued to make deliberate attempts to confuse gardaí regarding his whereabouts and had shown “a blatant disregard for the law”.

Power told the court he acted as one of his father’s carers and that no one else would be home to look after him until Tuesday. He stressed that his address was listed on his driving licence.

The garda insisted the accused’s only ties to Ireland were his charges, and she believed he could leave the jurisdiction.

Power told the court his US passport was not renewed, and gardaí had his Irish passport.

The judge described the charges as serious and said they could attract a substantial sentence, but stressed he enjoyed the presumption of innocence. Having considered the evidence, she did not hold with flight risk objections but accepted other grounds that it was necessary to deny bail to prevent the commission of other offences.

Power, dressed in a grey jumper and blue jeans, was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on October 2nd next.