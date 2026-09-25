Three men arrested after man left in critical condition following Kerry assault

A man in his early 20s from the Listowel area suffered serious head injuries when he was assaulted outside a pub. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Gardaí have arrested three men after an assault in Co Kerry left a young man in a critical condition after he suffered serious head injuries.

Detectives arrested one man in his 30s and two men in their 20s on Friday afternoon in locations around Listowel for questioning about the assault, which occurred in the town on Thursday night.

A man in his early 20s from the Listowel area suffered serious head injuries when he was assaulted outside a pub in the town’s Square at around 8.40pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were alerted, and he was treated at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

The young man was later transferred to Cork University Hospital, and it is understood he remains in a critical condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

The three men arrested for questioning have been taken to Tralee and Listowel Garda stations where they are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The legislation allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours for questioning before they must either be charged or released.

Garda technical experts had earlier begun a forensic examination of the scene of the assault, while they also began harvesting CCTV footage from the area.

An Garda Síochána has issued a statement appealing for witnesses to the incident, particularly those who were in the Square in Listowel between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on Thursday.

Gardaí are especially keen to speak with anyone who may have dash cam or phone camera footage. Listowel Garda station can be contacted on 068 50820.