Dublin needs homelessness ‘tsar’, says charity, as numbers continue to climb

Catherine Kenny, chief executive of Dublin Simon Community: 'What’s happening is just not working'

Dublin needs a homelessness “tsar”, to co-ordinate a dedicated homelessness strategy for the capital because “what’s happening is just not working”, the chief executive of one of the largest homelessness organisations has said.

Catherine Kenny, who has headed Dublin Simon Community since 2022, said despite “huge effort” by hundreds of people working across housing, health and justice systems to support homeless people, the crisis was “only getting worse”.

Kenny was speaking as latest data, published on Friday by the Department of Housing, shows Dublin’s emergency accommodation population reached 12,429 last month, including 4,158 children in 1,899 families. This is an increase of 131 in a month, including of 69 children.

A year previously the totals were 11,782 homeless in the capital, including 3,813 children.

The national figures also increased in August, with 17,885 people homeless, including 5,830 children. This represents a 9.3 per cent increase in a year.

The cohort Dublin Simon supports, single adults, has decreased marginally in the past year, from 4,971, to 4,881. It has grown since last month, however, when they numbered 4,869.

It is 25 years since Kenny joined Dublin Simon as a frontline worker. She worries that the belief all in the sector had then, and which she still holds – that homelessness can be ended – is fading among those with the power to achieve this.

“We all have a strategy for ending homelessness in Dublin but we have it split into multiple plans – a health strategy for the homeless, a justice strategy for people coming out of prison into homelessness, a local authority strategy, family homelessness strategy, mental health, addiction strategies,” Kenny said.

“We know what the solutions are. What we don’t have is somebody who’s overseeing it and co-ordinating it and implementing it, so that all the strands are coming together.

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“I don’t know if that would be a ministerial appointment, or an advertised role, but we need someone with authority to lead it, a homelessness tsar.”

Homelessness is “most acute” and “most complex” in Dublin, she said.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), which delivers homelessness services across the four local authorities, “does a good job but its focus is on local authorities’ responsibilities” – primarily provision of emergency beds.

“There are limitations to what the DRHE can do. Even though [it brings] the people with solutions into the room, the solutions aren’t being implemented in a synergised way and they’re not tackling homelessness as a structural and systemic issue,” Kenny said.

“The majority of all the homeless services funding is still targeted at managing homelessness – not at preventing and ending homelessness.”

Commenting on the latest figures, David Carroll, chief executive of Depaul, said there was a “tangible frustration” among charities in the sector.

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“We cannot sleepwalk into accepting these or any homelessness figures as our new normal.”

Kenny said “very real conversations” were needed about duplication of services, strengthening delivery and building on “the good ideas and work”.

“I say this, that we need an overarching plan to end homelessness in Dublin, not to cast aspersion on anybody.

“But just to say we need a radical change because what’s happening, it’s just it’s not working.”